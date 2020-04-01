Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Humble's Conquer Covid-19 bundle has over $1000 worth of games and ebooks for just $30

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

1st April 2020 / 3:00PM

Humble have announced a special one-week bundle to help support organisations tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Dubbed the Conquer Covid-19 bundle, you’ll get over $1000 worth of games, ebooks and comics for just £25.50 / $30, and all of the proceeds will go to charity. Here’s what you get.

Running from now until 11am PT on April 7th, the Conquer Covid-19 bundle is a bit different from your usual crop of Humble Bundles, as it’s a one price fits all kind of deal rather than their traditional tiered, ‘pay what you want’ system. You can still opt to pay more than the minimum £25.50 / $30, of course, but the $1071 worth of goodies contained within the bundle aren’t split into different price categories this time. Instead, you get the job lot, which will no doubt come in handy if you’ve already burned through your Steam backlog and are in need of some more games to keep you entertained while you’re self-isolating.

There are some pretty big games included in the Conquer Covid-19 bundle, too. I’ve listed them all below, but highlights include Into The Breach, Undertale, Hollow Knight, The Witness, Europa Universalis IV, Psychonauts and more. All games come as Steam codes, too so you can easily gift any duplicate games to your friends if you’ve already got some of them.

As for the comics and ebooks, there’s a wide selection here, including the first volume of Locke & Key, Greg Bear’s Journeys Through Time and Space collection, volume one of The Boys, and two jumbo crossword books to name just a few. They’re available in CBZ, MOBI, PDF and ePub formats, too, so you should be able to view them on a wide range of ereaders, laptops and mobile devices. Plus, as an extra bonus, everyone who buys the Conquer Covid-19 bundle gets a voucher for a free month of Humble Choice, Humble’s monthly subscription service.

Here’s the complete list of Conquer Covid-19 games:

  • Into the Breach
  • Undertale
  • Hollow Knight
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • The Witness
  • SUPERHOT
  • Tilt Brush
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Sniper Elite 3
  • This is the Police
  • Jackbox Party Pack 2
  • Stick Fight: The Game
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Party Hard
  • Worms Revolution
  • Europa Universalis IV
  • Tropico 4
  • GNOG
  • Broken Age
  • Brütal Legend
  • Psychonauts
  • PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
  • Pikuniku
  • World of Goo
  • Super Hexagon
  • VVVVVV
  • Hacknet
  • A Mortician’s Tale
  • A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
  • Magicka
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
  • Speed Brawl
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1
  • Alien Spidy
  • Stealth 2: A Game of Clones
  • Lostwinds
  • Zombotron
  • Music Maker EDM Edition
  • Double Fine Adventure documentary

You can split your money between four different charities as well: Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders and Partners In Health. You can split your money equally between them, or funnel it all into one if you prefer. The choice is up to you.

