Humble's Conquer Covid-19 bundle has over $1000 worth of games and ebooks for just $30

Humble have announced a special one-week bundle to help support organisations tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Dubbed the Conquer Covid-19 bundle, you’ll get over $1000 worth of games, ebooks and comics for just £25.50 / $30, and all of the proceeds will go to charity. Here’s what you get.

Running from now until 11am PT on April 7th, the Conquer Covid-19 bundle is a bit different from your usual crop of Humble Bundles, as it’s a one price fits all kind of deal rather than their traditional tiered, ‘pay what you want’ system. You can still opt to pay more than the minimum £25.50 / $30, of course, but the $1071 worth of goodies contained within the bundle aren’t split into different price categories this time. Instead, you get the job lot, which will no doubt come in handy if you’ve already burned through your Steam backlog and are in need of some more games to keep you entertained while you’re self-isolating.

There are some pretty big games included in the Conquer Covid-19 bundle, too. I’ve listed them all below, but highlights include Into The Breach, Undertale, Hollow Knight, The Witness, Europa Universalis IV, Psychonauts and more. All games come as Steam codes, too so you can easily gift any duplicate games to your friends if you’ve already got some of them.

As for the comics and ebooks, there’s a wide selection here, including the first volume of Locke & Key, Greg Bear’s Journeys Through Time and Space collection, volume one of The Boys, and two jumbo crossword books to name just a few. They’re available in CBZ, MOBI, PDF and ePub formats, too, so you should be able to view them on a wide range of ereaders, laptops and mobile devices. Plus, as an extra bonus, everyone who buys the Conquer Covid-19 bundle gets a voucher for a free month of Humble Choice, Humble’s monthly subscription service.

Here’s the complete list of Conquer Covid-19 games:

Into the Breach

Undertale

Hollow Knight

Wizard of Legend

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

The Witness

SUPERHOT

Tilt Brush

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Killing Floor 2

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Sniper Elite 3

This is the Police

Jackbox Party Pack 2

Stick Fight: The Game

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Party Hard

Worms Revolution

Europa Universalis IV

Tropico 4

GNOG

Broken Age

Brütal Legend

Psychonauts

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2

Pikuniku

World of Goo

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Hacknet

A Mortician’s Tale

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

Magicka

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville

Agents of Mayhem

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary

Speed Brawl

HIVESWAP: Act 1

Alien Spidy

Stealth 2: A Game of Clones

Lostwinds

Zombotron

Music Maker EDM Edition

Double Fine Adventure documentary

You can split your money between four different charities as well: Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders and Partners In Health. You can split your money equally between them, or funnel it all into one if you prefer. The choice is up to you.