Jedi Academy will fix the "loophole" letting PC players grief new console players

Lauren Morton

Contributor

1st April 2020 / 9:40PM

I am both surprised and not at all surprised. Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy, a game from the year 2003, has recently been ported to the Nintendo Switch and PS4. That’s all well and good but apparently players who’ve been mastering the blade for 17 years have found a way to worm into console players’ multiplayer lobbies. You’ll not be shocked to hear that they aren’t delivering gifts when they do so. Aspyr Media say a fix against invading PC players is incoming.

As reported by Ars Technica, the server IP for a multiplayer match is completely visible to players on console. If a player has both versions, console and PC, they can take the IP address and enter it on their PC version of the game in order to join the console match. A user on ResetEra says they witnessed a Twitch streamer doing just that.

Apparently Jedi Academy has quite a high skill ceiling and players who have been at it for all these years are bringing the beatdown on newer players. Mouse and keyboard vs controllers probably also plays a factor, as it often does in crossplay PvP situations.

Aspyr, who handled the port to consoles, had this to say to Ars:

We are aware of the current bug that allows multiplayer cross play between PC and console. As with every game we work on, we are fully committed to delivering great gaming experiences for players, which includes a fair playing field for all. A remedy for this loophole is now in the works and will be available soon.

Jedi Academy, despite its age, is one of the best Star Wars games. If you’d like to give it a go, you can find it on Steam or GOG. If you do, please be nice to the console players until this loophole gets fixed, aye?

You know I can’t possibly leave you with anything but this:

Lauren Morton

Contributor

