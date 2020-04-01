Minecraft Dungeons is coming out a little later than planned due to the pandemic

Mojang’s Minecraft Dungeons has seen some setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing back its release. It’s not a huge delay: the launch is now on May 26th, when previously they’d said Minecraft action-RPG spin-off would be out by the end of April. And now you have a firm date.

“As you all know, we initially planned to release Minecraft Dungeons by the end of April. However, due to the current state of the world, this was no longer possible, as we wanted to guarantee the health and safety of our teams, and empower them to deliver the best possible experience to you, our players,” the developers said. “We hope you’ll find it was worth the wait.”

Dungeons is a standalone game set in the Minecraft universe, where you and up to four friends go monster and treasure hunting through procedurally generated blocky worlds. It’s very unlike your typical game of Minecraft, mainly because you can’t actually build anything. It seems a bit more like Diablo, you know, if everyone in Diablo was more cube-like and less scary-looking.

Minecraft Dungeons comes out on May 26th on the Microsoft Store for Windows 10. It’ll cost you £16.74 for the regular version, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass For PC at launch.

Normal Minecraft is turning out to be a pretty good resource during these strange times. Microsoft have made a bunch of lessons from Minecraft’s Education Edition free to help out with homeschooling. Some kids are even using the game to hold their graduation ceremonies that they would’ve missed out on because of the lockdown.

Minecraft Dungeons isn’t the only delay we’ve seen because of the pandemic, however – just last week Bethesda pushed back the Fallout 76 Wastelanders update. Other games and developers have been affected, too, and you can find out more about those over here.