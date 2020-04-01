Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord cheats: all working command codes

How to get infinite items

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

1st April 2020 / 1:24PM

When faced with a game like Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord, there is always the temptation to cheat your way through it with the cheat mode. The cheats here don’t allow you to do anything you want, but what you can do is game breaking.

Our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord cheats guide will tell you how to enable cheat mode in the game, as well as give you all the codes we know so far, including infinite items and knocking out every enemy in battle. All cheats detailed below are for use in singleplayer mode only.

How to enable cheats in Bannerlord

In order to enable cheat mode, you need to edit one file on your computer and thankfully it’s really easy to find and even easier to change. So to enable cheat mode, you need to do the following:

  • Open Windows Explorer and head into the Documents folder in the “This PC” tab.
  • Open the folder “Mount and Blade II Bannerlord”.
  • Copy “engine_config.txt” and paste it in a folder outside of the “Mount and Blade II Bannerlord” folder in Documents. This is so you have a backup.
  • Open “engine_config.txt”.
  • Alter the 14th entry, labelled “cheat_mode” from “0” to “1”.
  • Save the file and open the game.

It’s worth noting that enabling cheat mode will disable Steam Achievements.

Bannerlord cheats and console commands

There are a few confirmed console commands that you can use once cheat mode is activated. Some cheats are activated while in battle, while others are on the world map. Below are all of the confirmed cheats, tested by me.

While in Battle

  • Heal your HP to full: Ctrl+H
  • Heal your horse to full HP: Ctrl+Shift+H
  • Knocks out an enemy: Ctrl+F4 (It’s unclear why this also increases Athletics or Riding by one skill point and what determines which one is chosen)
  • Knocks all enemies unconscious: Ctrl+Alt+F4

On world map

  • Move instantly to the clicked position: Ctrl + left-mouse button while not moving.

Some console commands are just not all that helpful to you if you’re playing to win, but it’s worth knowing what they do if you want to play-test or debug the game. These console commands all happen in battle. Here are the commands that are detrimental to your army’s progress.

  • Knock out one of your own troops: Ctrl+F2
  • Knock out player character: Ctrl+F3 (Note that your army will still fight if you are downed, so just wait for them to win to get out of it)
  • Knock out your horse: Ctrl+Shift+F3
  • Freeze everything: Ctrl+F5

Infinite inventory cheat

One interesting side effect that Sin discovered upon activating the cheat mode is that when you view your inventory while not in a settlement, it displays every single item in the game. You are able to take up to ten copies of an item at a time. You can use this to kit out your character with the finest steed and all the best gear for your character.

You can then exit it and reopen the inventory menu to replenish the supply, giving you infinite items to take from the stock available. These items can be sold at towns and villages, but be warned that traders may not be able to afford the full price of certain items you sell.

Thank you for reading our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord cheat guide. If you want to actually learn how to play the game without using cheats, we have plenty more guides in the works, but for now you can check out our other guides for the game, including details for character creation, as well as the bugs that are unfortunately in the game. Here are some guides to get you started:

