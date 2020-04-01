New PC games coming out in 2020

After a pretty quiet start to the year, the new PC games train has finally picked up steam and is now hurtling towards us with lots of tasty treats in tow, which is just as well given we’re all stuck inside at the moment and have lots of spare time on our hands. To help you keep track of all the biggest and best PC games coming out this year, we’ve created this giant new games list for the whole of 2020. Now updated for April, we’ve cleared away the games that came out in March and tidied up a bunch of games that have since been delayed as well.

Ordered by month, we’re rounded up all of this year’s new PC games so you can see exactly what’s coming out and when. Of course, there are still plenty of games whose release dates are TBA at the moment, but we’ll be updating this list regularly as and when they get confirmed. In the mean time, here’s your complete guide to PC gaming in 2020.

New PC games in 2020

To help make things easy for you, we’ve split everything into separate months, which you can navigate to by clicking the links above. Naturally, there are some months that are looking quite barren at the moment (*cough*October onwards*cough*), but that’s even more reason to give this page a bookmark and check back often to see what’s changed. You can also find out what the wider RPS Treehouse is looking forward to in our most exciting games of 2020 article, as well as what the RPS vid bud team’s top picks are for the year in the video below. With all that in mind, let’s get down to those lovely new PC games.

New games in April 2020

In Other Waters (April 3rd)

After a hugely successful Kickstarter in 2018, In Other Waters has finally been confirmed to release on April 3rd. Chart extraterrestrial lifeforms on the ocean floor from the comfort of your AI pilot seat, guiding divers through alien seas and making sure they don’t drown. We’ve been waiting for this one to surface ever since we played it back during its crowdfunding days, and we look forward to discovering more of its alien depths when it finally surfaces next month.

Resident Evil 3 (April 3rd)

After the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake last year, Capcom have now given a similar lick of graphical paint to the third entry in their survival horror series, Resident Evil 3. Reimagined as another slick, over the shoulder style shooter, this one sees Jill Valentine caning it across the streets of Raccoon City as she tries to escape the clutches of nasty big boy Nemesis, who’s now wielding a flamethrower as well as his trusty rocket-launcher. Prepare to make lots of Jill sandwiches as a result.

Alder’s Blood (April 10th)

Tapping into the same bleak veins as Darkest Dungeon, Alder’s Blood is a “unique fusion of dark Victorian fantasy and the Wild West” according to developers No Gravity Games, but in our eyes this turn-based, tactical-strategy-stealth ’em up is perhaps better described as XCOM meets Bloodborne with a dash of The Banner Saga. Intrigued? Find out more when Alder’s Blood comes out on April 10th.

Main Assembly (April 16th)

Main Assembly gives you a sandbox workshop to build any robot vehicle you can imagine. What could go wrong? A lot, if RPS Vid Bud Matthew’s attempts to play the beta are anything to go by, but maybe you’ll be able to make a better fist of it when Main Assembly goes into early access on April 16th.

Cloudpunk (April 23rd)

Cloudpunk looks (and sounds) rad. It’s an open world courier game, but the company you’re working for, the eponymous Cloudpunk, is very much on the shady side of the law. Really, though, we’re just looking forward to driving our floating car around its Bladerunner-esque cityscape and soaking up its gorgeous synths.

Trials Of Mana (April 24th)

Trials Of Mana is the upcoming remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, a SNES-era action RPG that never got released outside of Japan. Part of the same series as the much beloved Secret of Mana, Trials is a full 3D remake with a new optional co-op mode so you can play along with a friend. Widely regarded as the best in the Mana series, this will be a must-play for retro RPG fans.

Gears Tactics (April 28th)

Gears Of War meets XCOM is the elevator pitch for this new Gears spin-off, and we are 100% here for it. Set 12 years before the first Gears Of War game, this turn-based, tactical squad shooter sees you take control of another bunch of men (and women) built like fridges as they fight to save their world from the very first wave of invading Locust baddies. With an equally meaty-looking 40-hour campaign on the cards, Gears Tactics could be just the thing to tide us over until the inevitable XCOM 3.

Moving Out (April 28th)

Moving Out is like Overcooked but for house moving. It’s a raucous couch / online co-op game that sees you team up with your pals as you try and move increasingly awkward bits of furniture (including said couch) across a gauntlet of increasingly deadly stages against the clock. Our RPS Vid Buds had a great (if fractious) time with it at EGX last year, and we can’t wait to play the full game on April 28th.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered (April 30th)

Activision have apparently been sitting on this Modern Warfare 2 Remaster for absolutely ages according to the internet rumour mill, but they’ve finally decided to air-drop it onto digital storefronts at the end of April. I should note, Activision have only remastered the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 here, so don’t expect any multiplayer or special ops missions as well.

New games in May 2020

Maneater (May 22nd)

If you’ve ever wanted a gory Jaws simulator, then get ready to dive into Maneater, an upcoming shark ’em up from Blindside Interactive that lets you rip and tear through all manner of watery delights as the great terror of the deep. This is literally a game about a giant shark eating everything in its path around the sunny ocean of the US Gulf Coast, and we actually cannot wait to sink our teeth into it.

Minecraft Dungeons (May 26th)

If digging big holes in the ground and exploring the subterranean delights therein is your favourite thing about Minecraft, then Minecraft Dungeons is going to be right up your street. Developed by Mojang, this upcoming dungeon crawler offloads the crafting and building parts of Minecraft in favour of some pure action adventuring. Featuring new weapons, mobs and randomly-generated dungeons, you can either play alone or team up with four friends as you face off against the evil Arch-Illager.

New World (May 2020)

A new MMO from Amazon Game Studios, there’s still a lot we don’t know about New World. Amazon have been keeping their cards pretty close to their chest so far, but we do know that it has a “vast explorable world” and multiple factions with “their own objectives and desires”. Standard MMO stuff, then. There’s a beta planned for this April, though, so we’ll hopefully find out a bit more about it then.

New games in Spring 2020

Phantasy Star Online 2

One of the biggest online RPGs of recent years, Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally getting a release outside of Japan this spring. As you can see from the trailer above, there’s a lot going on here, with dragons, anime boys, mechs and tactical warships all colliding in one giant action role-playing game. At the moment, it’s currently only slated to launch in the US for now, but here’s hoping a European / UK release isn’t too far behind.

Grounded

A survival game with big ‘Honey I Shrunk The Kids’ energy, Grounded is the latest game from Pillars of Eternity makers, Obsidian Entertainment. Having mysteriously shrunk to the size of an ant, you and your friends must build a base and survive the insectoid hordes for as long as you can, crafting new bits of carapace armour from fallen foes and venturing into new realms of your ginormous back garden to discover its secrets. If you like Monster Hunter: World but prefer bugs to big dinos, this could be the craft ’em up for you.

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

Perhaps not the best game to play this month considering the current climate, but at least Disaster Report 4 Plus sees you trying to survive a massive earthquake rather than a horrible virus. As you try to escape the crumbling city around you, you’ll be helping other survivors along the way, as well as keeping your own stress levels low by keeping clean and maintaining your personal hygiene levels. It was originally meant to come out on April 7th, but has now been pushed back to ‘early 2020’. I wonder why…

Wingspan

Wingspan brings the award-winning bird board game to PC and it’s an amazing battle of the birds. It’s all about trying to build a bird sanctuary, with enough birds, resources and eggs to outscore your rivals. It’s both ultra-chill and hugely competitive and if you haven’t played the Wingspan board game, then the PC version is a great place to start.