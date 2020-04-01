Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

QuakeCon 2020 is cancelled

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st April 2020 / 12:25PM

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center will not ring with the detonation of rockets or chugging of Bawls this August, for QuakeCon 2020 has been cancelled. Id Software’s 25th annual fragfest is called off due to the usual concerns and uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic. What began as a big ol’ LAN party has grown into a big marketing event too, particularly after Bethesda bought the Quakelords at Id Software, though I suppose any announcements that Bethesda would’ve made at QuakeCon could be done online instead.

QuakeCon 2020 was due to run August 6-9th in Dallas, with thousands of gibheads coming together to play, hang out, listen to talks, get wee peeks at what Id, Bethesda, and the rest of the family are working on (Doom 2016 was first seen at QuakeCon, remember), and such. Not any more.

“In recent weeks we have spent a lot of time discussing how we might still move forward with QuakeCon this year, particularly given that it’s the 25th year of the event. However, with all of the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon,” Bethesda said in last night’s announcement.

“The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and players will always be our top priority, and in these times it felt wrong to be talking about a gathering when gathering is the last thing any of us should be doing right now.”

They added that “While we don’t know what the state of the pandemic will be this August, we do know it will not be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success,” and took a moment to thank volunteers in particular.

So many gaming events have been cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. As the new coronavirus first began to spread globally, many were hesitant to cancel events mere weeks away. Now cancellations are clearing the calendar deep into the year.

