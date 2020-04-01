Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Watch this Half-Life: Alyx player's excellent juggling tricks

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

1st April 2020 / 11:53AM

You’ve all sat through your Half-Life: Alyx VR maths lesson, right? Good. Time for a treat.

YouTuber “ChrisQuitsReality” has put together an impressive performance of bottle-tossing, plate-flipping, grenade-groping and chair-chucking, with the occasional use of Alyx’s gravity gloves for added flair. He is a juggling wizard, and you will appreciate him. Unless you really want to avoid mild environment spoilers.

Without further ado:

Glorious, isn’t he? He could have gotten away with some basic cascades, maybe lobbing a bottle or two at the Combine for good measure, but he gets so much more creative. Highlights include grenade combat juggling, pesky gravity-warping ceilings, and meddling camera drones. Always stay six feet away from performers, kids.

This is especially impressive to me, another juggler. Yes, we’re everywhere, hello. The most advanced trick he performs is Mills’ Mess, where each ball follows a different pattern and you have to make throws while crossing and uncrossing your arms. Pulling that off in VR is ridiculous.

Chris does mention juggling in VR “was a nightmare”, but he persevered.

“I’ve experimented with juggling in many other VR titles however things feel just wonky enough to not work properly,” he explained. “Half-Life: Alyx is the first game I’ve encountered that feels good enough to pull some stuff off, that being said it was not easy! Most of these took over an hour to nail, I know to to perform everything IRL and had to relearn all the tricks and tweak everything to get them to work in VR. Biggest issues was the hands trying to grip literally everything, objects flying crazy when thrown, stuff not grabbing correctly, things breaking when juggling, etc.”

We appreciate it. Now do five headcrabs.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Half-Life: Alyx

The Half-Life game you wanted

117

Modders are already working to bring Half-Life 2 into Alyx

31

People already got the basics of Half-Life: Alyx working outside VR

32

Half-Life: Alyx's first patch makes it easier to turn

23

Latest articles

QuakeCon 2020 is cancelled

1

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is coming to PC this month

New PC games coming out in 2020

All your 2020 PC release dates in one handy list

1

Wot I Think: Bleeding Edge

Blunted

1