Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Everyone is still tiny in For Honor

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

2nd April 2020 / 11:07AM

War never changes, but it has lost a little weight. Ubisoft made every character tiny in For Honor for April Fools’ day, and they have yet to reembiggen. They still whack at each other with normal-sized weapons though, making things very anime. Me and Reddit have been having fun.

They’ve also given everyone a squeaky chipmunk voice, and sure, why not. It makes getting shoved off a cliff less painful.

I like it when my monk leaps through the air with his big stick.

As you’d expect, Reddit is packed with tiny warmongers. Here’s a scary beheading:

Truly intimidating from r/forhonor

A powerful headbutt:

Behold the power of mini headbutts from r/forhonor

And a musical interlude:

Imagine time traveling back to 2017 when For Honor first came out, showing players this video, and telling them, “this is what the game will look like in 3 years” from r/forhonor

There’s plenty more. Reddit also has impressive weightlifting, overpowered shields, and lost children.

Ubisoft plan to restore normality at 2pm UK time today (9am ET), so hop in quick if you want to join the babby brawling. If you miss it, hey, at least you can be a baby in Mount And Blade 2: Bannerlord.

I’d say this is a strong contender for Fool of the year, but in terms of bang for buck it can’t match Overwatch’s googly eyes. PUBG’s fantasy LARP wins overall, though. It’s got a live-action trailer and everything.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: For Honor

Axe on, axe off

42

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Every PC game at Ubisoft's E3 Press Conference

Excluding Just Dance, sadly

21

For Honor's "Year of Reckoning" picks up a battle pass, hints at peace

1

Latest articles

People keep taking confused selfies with a gorilla in Red Dead Redemption 2

Witness the ape

3

The Asus Zephyrus Duo could be the Wii U of gaming laptops

In a good way, of course

10

Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series laptop CPUs are absolute speed demons

1

Have you played… Mass Effect: Andromeda (multiplayer)?

Headbutting its way into my heart

5