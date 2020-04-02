Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Have you played… Mass Effect: Andromeda (multiplayer)?

Headbutting its way into my heart

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

2nd April 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

I played Mass Effect 3‘s multiplayer mode for hundreds of hours. With my beloved Krogan, Klom, and my vastly overpowered Crusader shotgun, I would charge around the maps I’d come to know like the back of Klom’s helmet, blasting and headbutting my way through Reapers and Geth and Collectors and whatever else the game threw at me. It was glorious.

I can’t quite say that Mass Effect: Andromeda‘s multiplayer improved upon its predecessor in every way. But in every way that mattered, it was more of the same. And therefore it, too, is glorious.

I was on the fence for a while though. I could see that it was the same basic formula of running about killing waves of enemies and completing missions, and I should have loved it from day one. But the enemies felt pretty uninspired compared with the majestic horror of the Collectors or the Reapers. And they’d done something to my Crusader shotgun. I’m not sure what it was, but it just didn’t have the same oomph as it used to have.

But as it turns out, I’m a simple man. All I needed was another hilariously overpowered gun. And this time it came Men In Black-style, in the form of a teeny tiny pistol called the Ushior. I’d apparently lucked out with my latest crate opening and found the ultra-rare Ushior X, the most powerful variant of this ultra-powerful little hand cannon. It only had two shots before you had to reload, but that didn’t matter when each shot carried the combined destructive potential of a thousand Klom headbutts.

I don’t know what it is, but for some reason in Mass Effect: Andromeda and Mass Effect 3, I’m not angry when I find an overpowered weapon. I’m just angry when I don’t.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Mass Effect Andromeda

Massive Defect

353

BioWare boss: not releasing Andromeda DLC was 'a defining moment' driving studio to refocus on story

86

Mass Effect 2 & 3 overhauled with a huge fan-made texture pack

19

Mass Effect: Annihilation is a tie-in novel that will reveal the fate of the Quarians and Elcor

31

Latest articles

Everyone is still tiny in For Honor

People keep taking confused selfies with a gorilla in Red Dead Redemption 2

Witness the ape

3

The Asus Zephyrus Duo could be the Wii U of gaming laptops

In a good way, of course

10

Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series laptop CPUs are absolute speed demons

1