Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord caravan guide: tips on trade and earning gold

When you begin Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord, you’ll only have a paltry sum of gold to your name. In order to build up your army and keep them fed, you’ll need to make some smart investments with traders and caravans. Money talks as they say, but in Bannerlord, gold is especially important to succeeding and you’ll want lots of it.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord caravan guide

Our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord caravan guide will show you how to make a profit with trading, how to set up your own caravans, and other ways to make money.

Using caravans and rumours to trade goods for profit

Rumours are an important thing to take advantage of when it comes to making lots of money. All of the rumours you discover will be about where certain goods are sold for more than their usual price. Sometimes it’s just a small increase, but for rarer items the potential profit could be significantly higher.

You can find out where goods are most valuable by hovering your mouse over the item while trying to sell it in a village. If the item has a green price listed, it’s cheaper than normal, while red means it’s more expensive.

Prices change as the village’s stock of that item rises and falls, so try to sell only what you need to sell rather than everything you have. Settlements also have a cap on how much they can pay for your goods, so once you’ve got all their money, go elsewhere to sell the rest.

Caravans, indicated by the camels on the world map, also give you very helpful tips, such as places where items can be bought for pennies and places where that item can be sold for a sizeable markup.

In the list of stats for items that you can trade with settlements or caravans, you may find an extra line that says something along the lines of “Can sell at [LOCATION] for [GOLD]”. Rumours don’t appear in every village or town, so visit different settlements to get different rumours. There is an example of this below.

Another helpful indicator of items that may sell well comes from the description of the town you are entering. If they are suffering from a food shortage, you may be able to sell your rations for a higher price than normal. You can also get rumours by talking to the peasants while walking around settlements. It’s the first thing they say before asking what you want from them.

Movement speed and lots of items attract bandits

The types of troops you have in your army affect your movement speed in the world map. If you have a lot of men on horses, you’ll move a lot faster than if your army has lots of looters running on foot. Since movement speed on the world map is key to travelling between two locations quickly, you may find that conditions change by the time you arrive at a far away settlement.

There’s also the risk that carrying around lots of items will attract unwanted attention from bandits.

Setting up caravans to improve the trade economy

You can set up a caravan by talking to people of influence in a larger town. Caravans cost 15,000 gold and require a companion to set up, but that is mostly to pay for the guards that will be protecting the caravan from looters and bandits. You can learn more about how to obtain a companion in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord companions guide.

The purpose of caravans is somewhat unclear from the outset. You don’t directly benefit from the caravans unless they are bringing items into towns that you own. Instead, the companion that you choose to lead the caravan gains skill points in the Steward skill. They also act as an NPC caravan who gives advice on where to buy and sell goods, and also acts as a trader. They sadly don’t sell goods to you at a discount, the cheapskates.

Your caravans will also visit towns to sell items and boost the local economy, meaning that if a town is short of a certain type of item, but has another one in abundance, they can travel between the two.

Other Bannerlord money making tips

While following rumours from caravans and clever investments in certain types of items for trade is certainly the best way to make lots of money, there are a few more ways that you can make a quick buck. Here are just a few of them.

Completing quests can give you a small cash injection. Go to a settlement and click on a person of influence with a blue exclamation point in their portraits to talk to them. Quests can range from delivering items to another town, fending off raiders, bringing estranged family back to their families, etc.

Loot horses from defeated foes to increase your carrying capacity.

Prisoners can be sold at taverns in larger towns. The better class of warrior the prisoner is, the more gold you get for the ransom.

Sell your plunder obtained by winning battles in towns for a small amount of gold.

Smelt weapons in a smithy to get raw materials. These tend to sell for more than the standard weapon, or crafted into better gear to sell.

