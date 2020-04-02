Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord companions: how to get them and why you need them

Recruiting people to your cause in Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord is key to achieving your goals, whatever they may be. The most valuable people though will be companions, who are people you can assign roles within your army and who can be upgraded in similar ways to your player controlled character. Finding them in the first place is a challenge, but once you have them you’ll likely want more specialised companions.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord companions guide

This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord companions guide will teach you how to get companions on your side and why they’re useful.

How to recruit companions in Bannerlord

It’s not obvious how to get a companion for your army in Bannerlord, but once you know, it is rather simple. Simply head into a large town or settlement and click the option available to travel to the tavern. When inside, you’ll find a bunch of NPCs to talk to. One of them will be named and it’s usually something like “[Name] the [Label]“.

Talking to them will give you an insight into their background, but you’ll also get the option to ask them to join you. You’ll need to settle their debts by paying some gold, but once you do, you’ll have a new companion to join your entourage.

What do companions do in Bannerlord?

Companions are specialised units that take a slot in your army, though what exactly they can do is initially unclear. Thankfully on their Reddit post, “ImAShaaaark” has put together details on companions and their labels. The labels indicate what base stats they have and what traits they have been assigned. Traits are separate stats that affect things like negotiations in quests.

All of this can have a huge effect on what role they’re best suited to within your army, whether it is as a soldier on the front line, or as a tactician or quartermaster.

You can find out a little about the available companions by looking at the Encyclopedia by pressing the N key. Search for one of the label you seek and you should get an idea of where they are. Click the place name and the little circle on the Encyclopedia page to mark that person’s location on your map. Check often as companions do tend to move around the world map.

Once recruited, companions can be upgraded in much the same way as you. Some actions can only be upgraded if set in a particular role, so if they are a Quartermaster, their Steward skill will increase. To set a companion’s role, go into the clans tab (K) and select the companion you wish to allocate a position. Then click on Clan Role and select the option.

Scout

Engineer

Quartermaster

Surgeon

Not all of the companions are in the game, but more will be coming soon. To make it easier for you to know what you are searching for in the Encyclopedia, I’ve put together the list of all the current companion labels, their traits in brackets, and the base stats they have. We are displaying their stats shown in the Encyclopedia in the format below to avoid any confusion:

Vigor: One handed/Two handed/Polearm

One handed/Two handed/Polearm Control: Bow/Crossbow/Throwing

Bow/Crossbow/Throwing Endurance: Riding/Athletics/Smithing

Riding/Athletics/Smithing Cunning: Scouting/Tactics/Roguery

Scouting/Tactics/Roguery Social: Charm/Leadership/Trade

Charm/Leadership/Trade Intelligence: Steward/Medicine/Engineering

Companion type list

Generic warriors

“the Shieldmaiden” (honest/daring/cruel), “the Red” (devious/daring),”Coalbiter” (Cruel/Daring/Generous)

Vigor: 150/200/140

Control: 105/80/100

Endurance: 100/100/0

“The wanderer” (daring)

Vigor: 150/150/170

Control: 115/100/100

Endurance: 100/90/0

“Breakskull” (daring/cruel)

Vigor: 120/170/110

Control: 80/60/80

Endurance: 80/80/0

“the Wronged” (honest)

Vigor: 120/120/120

Control: 100/80/80

Endurance: 80/80/0

the Wronged”(honest/cruel)

Vigor: 90/90/90

Control: 65/110/0

Tacticians

“the lucky” (generous/daring)

Vigor: 90/90/90

Control: 75/60/60

Endurance: 60/60/0

Cunning: 0/60/0

“Bloodaxe” (Honest/Calculating)

Vigor: 90/90/90

Control: 75/60/60

Endurance: 60/60/0

Scouts

“Frostbeard” (daring/merciful/generous)

Vigor: 90/0/60

Control: 135/60/60

Endurance: 60/80/0

Cunning: 80/0/0

“the fish” (generous/devious)

Vigor: 90/90/90

Control: 75/60/60

Endurance: 60/60/0

Cunning: 60/0/0

Healers

“the Healer” (devious), “Willowbark” (merciful)

Vigor: 60/60/60

Intelligence: 0/60/0

Rogue

“The Black” (Generous/Daring)

Vigor: 120/120/120

Control: 90/130/70

Endurance: 60/70/0

“Longknife” (generous/devious), “Accursed” (closefisted/honest/daring/merciful)

Vigor: 90/90/90

Control: 75/60/60

Endurance: 60/60/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

“The Robber” (Generous/devious/merciful)

Vigor: 90/70/70

Control: 75/0/90

Endurance: 60/90/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

