Best PC gaming deals of the week - 3rd April 2020

Sound the foghorn, folks, the PC gaming deals tanker has just pulled into port with a veritable bevy of big, fat, tasty discounts to plunder. Whether you’re after the best prices on this week’s big releases, from 22% off Resident Evil 3 to 19% off Mount And Blade 2: Bannerlord, or want to stock up on sack loads of top indie deals, your deals herald has gathered them altogether into one handy location. So fill yer boots, deals hunters, as this week’s bounty is a real good ‘un.



Game deals

If you’re looking for the best Resident Evil 3 price this weekend, then dash over to Fanatical, where it’s currently 22% off. Fanatical have also got 40% off Control while you’re raiding their shelves for any last minute self-isolation supplies, as well as 52% off Yakuza Kiwami 2 – plus a tasty 70% off Yakuza 0 if you’d rather start your career as best crime dad right from the beginning.

The good deals don’t stop there, either, as there’s 75% off Shenmue I and II to be had right at the back of the games deals cupboard, plus 77% off their Bayonetta and Vanquish double pack, which works out cheaper than buying both games separately, and 55% off Fallout 76, just in time for their upcoming free Wastelanders update. Finally, there’s 53% off Valkyria Chronicles 4 if all that wasn’t enough, so there should be plenty to fill your deal boots with.

If it’s the best price on Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord you’re after, though, then you better charge on over to Green Man Gaming where it’s 19% off. In fact, GMG are the best place for a lot of world-conquering games this week, as they’ve also got 63% off Civilization VI‘s Platinum edition, which includes every scenario pack as well as its two big expansions, Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm.

Alternatively, it’s a good time to stock up on Age Of Empires games as well right now, as you can get 77% off Age Of Empires 3, 55% off the definitive edition of the original game, and 19% off the definitive edition of Age Of Empires 2.

Elsewhere, you can find 46% off Metro Exodus and a very agreeable 13% off Doom Eternal and 55% off Age Of Wonders: Planetfall.

For those after some intergalactic space travel, Gamesplanet currently have the best No Man’s Sky deal of the week, blasting 58% off its usual price. It is a flash deal, though, so if you do happen to miss it, then your next best bet is Green Man Gaming, who have it for 55% off. The same goes for Total War: Three Kingdoms, which is currently 37% off as part of a flash deal, after which the best price goes to Fanatical where it’s 33% off.

Lastly, if you’re itching for more Resident Evil after blitzing through Resident Evil 3 this weekend, then you’ll probably be pleased to hear you can get the excellent Resident Evil 4‘s Ultimate HD edition for 25% off this weekend, as well as 20% off last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake.

The Sims 4 seems to be perpetually on sale these days, but just in case you haven’t partaken of EA’s really very good life sim, then Humble currently have it for 75% off. In fact, there’s a wider Sims 4 sale going on at the same time, where you can get between 25-50% off its various expansion packs as well, including Seasons, Island Living, Parenthood, Jungle Adventure and City Living to name just a few.

Humble are holding a BAFTA sale right now, too, although a lot of the bigger games on offer can be found at better prices elsewhere. There are, however, some good deals to be found on the indie games included in the sale, such as 50% off Ape Out, which won the prize for Best Audio last night, 20% off Kind Words, which won the Games Beyond Entertainment category, and 50% off Observation, which won Best British Game. There’s also 40% off Final Fantasy XIV‘s Complete Edition, which includes all three expansions (Heavensward, Stormblood and Shadowbringers) on top of the A Realm Reborn base game, which is pretty great value for what’s arguably one of the best MMOs you can play today.

Don’t forget, there’s Humble’s Conquer Covid-19 bundle up for grabs as well, which gets you over $1000 worth of games, ebooks and comics for £25 / $30.

Finally, GOG’s Spring Sale may be over now, but there are still plenty of great deals going on, such as 30% off X4: Foundations – handy if you’ve been eyeing up their Split Vendetta expansion that’s just come out. Alternatively, GOG’s midweek sale has loads of other space game delights, such as 85% off Homeworld Remastered Collection, 66% off Surviving Mars, 75% off Stellaris, and 66% off Battletech to name just a few.

There are some great indie deals to be found in GOG’s weekly sale, too, including 50% off Far: Lone Sails, 50% off Gorogoa, 66% off Inside, 70% off Darkest Dungeon, 75% off Seven: Enhanced Edition plus loads more.

Hardware deals:

As you may have seen by now, I’ve shifted our hardware deals into separate deals articles now, which will hopefully be more useful, and make it a lot easier for you to find what you’re looking for. At the moment, I’m still concentrating on the best graphics card deals, the best gaming monitor deals and the best SSD deals. But if you’d like to see pages for the best headset deals, the best gaming laptop deals and the best mice and keyboard deals – or indeed any other types of deals – then do shout in the comments.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!