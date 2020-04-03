Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Resident Evil 3 remake is out now, partying like it's 1999

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd April 2020 / 11:44AM

Capcom’s shiny new remake of Resident Evil 3 launched this morning, inviting us back to Raccoon City to enjoy the outbreak of zombitis again – now with excellent high-fidelity brands. 1999’s game saw the survival horror take on more of an explosion-y action movie vibe and that’s amplified in 2020’s remake, but it’s still pretty trad and relatively rad.

There’s Jill Valentine again, saddled with the Umbrella Corporation’s mistakes again, which this time include a burly lad in a bin bag who pops up every now and then for a rumble. RE3 is actually set shortly before RE2, at a time when there are more citizens still alive – though not many. At times we play as an Umbrella merc too, but a good one.

The remake gives the whole game a fresh new look, with modernised controls and some story tweaks too. It also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1v4 multiplayer mode where survivors face off against monsters directed by a naughty Mastermind. Weird.

Resident Evil 3 is out now on Steam for £50/€60/$60. It does still have a demo so you can take a peek and see how it runs for free.

Our Nate, who’s not had much experience with RE, said in his Resident Evil 3 review that he wasn’t sure he £50-liked it but he did like it.

“More than I expected to like it. But at the same time, after six hours of it, I’ve had enough. The spider labyrinth was astonishing, but it’s not really a mess I’d get myself in twice, when the real joy was in escaping it. I could have spent more time finding secrets and backtracking for loot. And there’s certainly a huge replay potential to RE3 for completionists, and folks who are fond of difficulty challenges. But that ain’t me. I was precisely in the mood for a fairly linear, day-long series of setpieces, and that’s exactly what I got.

For a second opinion, here’s Matthew’s video review, which also touches on things like Capcom adding more connections to the Resident Evil 2 remake:

