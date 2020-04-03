Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

3rd April 2020

Below is a list of ‘33 things wot are, or were, white’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if MOBY DICK was present it might appear as MB YDCK. SNOWDROP would be SNWDRP.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

 

1. VLNCH
2. RKBY RNSN
3. THS VNSST RS
4. HL FT HSQ RSNCH SSB RD
5. JDK SFR STB LT
6. TJMH L
7. THNT NLFL WRFF NL ND
8. BL GWHL
9. SHRMK
10. XTRST RN GMNT
11. WMP

12. KLN
13. SNWPT RL
14. CRRC TNFLD
15. WTN LL
16. THP PSZC CHTT
17. HLLM
18. UNTDNT NSVH CLS
19. BL CHDCRL
20. T HF SSNT HFL GFL BN N
21. PML TX
22. THBT LSN LYDB LL BM

23. DSRTR CHD
24. CLMB NMRCHN GPWDR
25. BLF RDKW
26. MGC NSGLVS
27. GN DLFF TRMR
28. VN TNCRS
29. PN LTYSPT
30. SNSCM FRT
31. CFFW T HMLK
32. NNPR CN TFS THF RC
33. NNGS SRN DCLSBP LN

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Ferries (captaincabinets)
a1. ro-ro (AFKAMC, Rorschach617, captaincabinets)
b1. charon (Gothnak)
a2. ferdinand ‘ferry’ porsche (Rorschach617, phuzz, captaincabinets)
a3. sf hydro (Dr. Breen)
a4. bryan ferry (AFKAMC)

JJs (ylla)
c1. judge jeffreys (Artiforg, Gothnak)
d1. jumping jack (Dr. Breen)
b2. jump jet (phlebas, Stugle)
c2. jazz jackrabbit (Little_Crow)
b3. jim jones (Dr. Breen)

Grenada (Dr. Breen)
e1. mongoose gang (Stugle, Rorschach617)
d2. jab jabs (Stugle)
e2. st. andrew (phuzz)
d3. maurice bishop (Rorschach617)
d4. nutmeg (Dr. Breen, Gothnak)

Created by clergymen (captaincabinets)
c3. bayes theorem (captaincabinets, phlebas, Gothnak)
b4. jack russell (captaincabinets)
c4. cartwright power loom (phuzz)
a5. resurgam ii (Dr. Breen)
b5. tristam shandy (phlebas)

Impalers and impalement (Dr. Breen)
e3. cromwell’s head (Gothnak)
e4. daniel garner, painkiller (Stugle)
c5. heron (Gothnak)
d5. vlad the impaler (Rorschach617)
e5. shrike (Rorschach617)

