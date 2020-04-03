Below is a list of ‘33 things wot are, or were, white’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if MOBY DICK was present it might appear as MB YDCK. SNOWDROP would be SNWDRP.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

1. VLNCH

2. RKBY RNSN

3. THS VNSST RS

4. HL FT HSQ RSNCH SSB RD

5. JDK SFR STB LT

6. TJMH L

7. THNT NLFL WRFF NL ND

8. BL GWHL

9. SHRMK

10. XTRST RN GMNT

11. WMP

12. KLN

13. SNWPT RL

14. CRRC TNFLD

15. WTN LL

16. THP PSZC CHTT

17. HLLM

18. UNTDNT NSVH CLS

19. BL CHDCRL

20. T HF SSNT HFL GFL BN N

21. PML TX

22. THBT LSN LYDB LL BM

23. DSRTR CHD

24. CLMB NMRCHN GPWDR

25. BLF RDKW

26. MGC NSGLVS

27. GN DLFF TRMR

28. VN TNCRS

29. PN LTYSPT

30. SNSCM FRT

31. CFFW T HMLK

32. NNPR CN TFS THF RC

33. NNGS SRN DCLSBP LN

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Ferries (captaincabinets)

a1. ro-ro (AFKAMC, Rorschach617, captaincabinets)

b1. charon (Gothnak)

a2. ferdinand ‘ferry’ porsche (Rorschach617, phuzz, captaincabinets)

a3. sf hydro (Dr. Breen)

a4. bryan ferry (AFKAMC)

JJs (ylla)

c1. judge jeffreys (Artiforg, Gothnak)

d1. jumping jack (Dr. Breen)

b2. jump jet (phlebas, Stugle)

c2. jazz jackrabbit (Little_Crow)

b3. jim jones (Dr. Breen)

Grenada (Dr. Breen)

e1. mongoose gang (Stugle, Rorschach617)

d2. jab jabs (Stugle)

e2. st. andrew (phuzz)

d3. maurice bishop (Rorschach617)

d4. nutmeg (Dr. Breen, Gothnak)

Created by clergymen (captaincabinets)

c3. bayes theorem (captaincabinets, phlebas, Gothnak)

b4. jack russell (captaincabinets)

c4. cartwright power loom (phuzz)

a5. resurgam ii (Dr. Breen)

b5. tristam shandy (phlebas)

Impalers and impalement (Dr. Breen)

e3. cromwell’s head (Gothnak)

e4. daniel garner, painkiller (Stugle)

c5. heron (Gothnak)

d5. vlad the impaler (Rorschach617)

e5. shrike (Rorschach617)