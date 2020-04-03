Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Warzone's map is great, and we should make a bigger deal about it

A good place to die

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

3rd April 2020 / 11:00AM

Featured post

At first, I took the map in Call Of Duty: Warzone for granted. The blistering forward march of techno-wizadry had inured me to its impact, and I jumped out of the spawning plane with my eyes glazed over. Of course the latest COD’s playground is bigger and more detailed than any other battle royale’s, I thought. How could it be otherwise.

My eyes are open now, though. Verdansk is vast, and should be appreciated.

I’ve been running around for about a dozen hours, and there are still plenty of places I haven’t seen. The big dam to the north. The hills of Novi Grazna, to the south. I still haven’t managed to make it inside the prison, though me and my war buddies did once spend about ten minutes laying siege to it.

I say siege. We basically got shooed away by one guy with a machine gun. It was very Monty Python. I bring it up, though, not to highlight my squad’s battlefield prowess, but to celebrate the diversity of that battlefield. Plenty of royales have had me shooting at people on rooftops, but in Warzone those rooftops often rest atop a whole complex of tunnels and corridors, with open courtyards a stone’s throw from tighter spaces. Verdansk isn’t just big, it’s varied.

I spent half of my last game lurking in a sniper’s nest near an airport, surveying the ruins of a crashed plane. When the circle forced me on, I jumped down and snuck inside through a blasted out hole in the wall, and found myself creeping past the pipes of a maintenance corridor. Then I emerged into the airport proper, lavished with all the attention to detail you’d expect from a normal multiplayer map. Because, err, that’s exactly what it is.

Warzone’s warzone blends in maps from the series’ past. COD’s last bash at battle royale, Blackout, did this too, but it was clumsy about it. You could see the seams, whereas here everything is stitched together in such a way that you’d never guess the components were once atomised. Every now and then my friend Ben will exclaim “oh, we’re here!” with infectious excitement, while also spreading mild resentment that this means he already knows his way around.

I can’t think of another multiplayer game that moves you so slickly between such different types of fighting. Where the perils of being outside, exposed to bombing runs and sniper glints, can so readily transition into interiors with substance. Interiors that have been crafted around people’s lines of sight, with varied height levels and obstacles to navigate. In PUBG you can duck into barren shops and apartments, places that never feel like they were lived in. With Warzone, you can dash for cover and find yourself in a lovely pub.

The thrill of battling royaley comes from being vulnerable, and Warzone pulls that off doubly. It marries the tension of corridor crawling to the suspense of open wilderness. Other maps in other games might be dotted with the occasional interesting feature, but the vast majority of their buildings are built from the same small handful of templates. By dipping into its past, COD has created something truly modern.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Call Of Duty: Warzone tips - 70 practical tips for consistently winning matches

Real, practical tips and tricks to help you step up your game

Warzone guns & weapon stats - best guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The definitive guide to guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

4

How to play Warzone: getting started with Call Of Duty: Warzone

The Modern Warfare Battle Royale is finally here!

Warzone map guide: where to find the best loot in Verdansk

Featuring the highest-resolution map of Verdansk yet!

Latest articles

Sea Of Thieves is setting sail for Steam

4

The Foxer

58

The Flare Path: A2Z

A round-up of the realistic

5

Wot I think: Stela

Featuring: more gorilla chat

3