What are we all playing this weekend?
Well?
News Editor
4th April 2020 / 9:00AM
Rise and shine! It’s time to put the “sat” in “Saturday” and the “unday” in “Sunday”.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
I’m actually probably going to be working on a campaign for Vampire: The Masquerade, the tabletop RPG version of the sexy vampire game. I’m going to be running a campaign for my older brother and three of his friends. There has been some slight negotiation over who gets to be the Toreador, but otherwise the coterie is off to a decent start.
Alice L
I’m going to be giving World War Z a go as it was free on Epic last week. I’ve been really enjoying getting back into Left 4 Dead with friends recently, so I hope we can have just as good a time in WWZ too. I’m also going to be raising money for Cats Protection this weekend with a long ol’ Animal Crossing stream. Two things I love, can’t say I’m mad about it.
Alice0
Me and the laaads are enjoying the wizard nonsense in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. My favourite is the dressing gown wizard, but I’ll have to put more time into the rest if I’m to unlock all the costumes for keepsies.
Dave
Ya know, there’s something about that there Animal Crossing that’s really sucking me in. While I’ve spent the majority of this week trying to understand Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, I’ve used Animal Crossing to de-stress. I nearly have all the fish I need to grab for April already, so may have to slow things down (perhaps after K.K. Slider makes an appearance).
I also hope to have a go on Resident Evil 3 as the demo was very, very good, and I could do with something a little more familiar.
Graham
I’ve fallen hard for Pistol Whip, a VR rhythm shooter about blasting silhouetted figures in time to pounding music. It’s propulsive and exciting in the same way as Hotline Miami, despite nailing your feet to a conveyor belt you slide through like a Guitar Hero track. I wish I was playing it right now.
Katharine
I’m on holiday next week, so it’s time to catch up on all the things I’ve missed over the last couple of weeks. That means finishing Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, finishing Doom Eternal and playing a butt load of Animal Crossing. Yes. Please.
Matt
I plan on diving into In Other Waters, a game where you play as an AI helping a human navigate past alien fish. There’ll be more Slay The Spire, too, because I’m only three ascension levels from beating it on level 20. I’ve been crawling towards that goal for two years, and I’m not sure what life will look like when I’ve managed it.
Matthew
I’m taking a pointless lockdown holiday, but am going to use it to finally do the online gaming I’ve been promising to do with various friends for years. Hunt: Showdown beckons, and a bit of Apex Legends. I look forward to being the weak link.
Nate
This weekend it’s going to be relaxing maritime xenobiology for me with In Other Waters, plus potentially the Last Autumn DLC for Frostpunk, the base game of which I finally played for the first time last week. Inevitably there will be a couple of rounds of Age Of Empires 2… which reminds me that I really need to do some more match reports. Those were fun.
Sin
I will be playing Bannerlads, quite possibly all weekend, while feasting on the fruits of Bread Club. I have frustratingly mixed feelings, so may some time out to continue building a happy little village in Ostriv as well. While scowling at the wide variety of herb and vegetable seeds I bought last year but couldn’t plant, and am currently missing the best time to plant. Woe.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?