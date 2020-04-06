Design any Bannerlord flag you like with this online editor

We’re still neck deep in horseflies and looter gizzards here at the sinister RPS emergency underdome. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a hefty game with a lot of moving parts, and I expect to be playing and talking about it for a long time.

But right now the most important news is that a player has created a custom banner editor. You can now fly your own designs on flags, shields, and even over your own castles.

A Reddit user known as (sigh) “bizzfarts” shared the tool over the weekend, modestly calling it “kind of wonky”, instead of rightfully claiming the internet as their fief. The tool is available at their website, and while it is a tad cumbersome, with patience and a little trickery it’s possible to create a far greater variety of flags and medieval logos than the game normally allows.

For example:

As a bonus side effect, you get to see Bannerlord’s many clothing options given a whole new palette.

Bannerlord, of course, has you simply do as all rulers did: you lie, and just tell everyone you’re important enough to have a banner. I respect that immensely. And now of course, you can really go to town with it. And possibly burn down the palace with it, and mount the Tsar’s head on a pitchfork with it.

Getting there can be a bit of a slog though – if you’re new to the series and having trouble, you might want to look at some of the guides our Dave has been working on.