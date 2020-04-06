Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Have you played… Middle-earth: Shadow Of War?

One free-flowing combat system to rule them all

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

6th April 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

With Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor, I thought, “This is it. They’ve perfected Arkham-style combat. It can’t get better than this.” With Middle-earth: Shadow Of War, I realised how mistaken I’d been.

Just to make sure, I went back and reinstalled Batman: Arkham City, which I fondly remembered to have some of the most jaw-droppingly brilliant combat I’d ever seen at the time. I feel a bit guilty saying it, but it paled in comparison to Shadow Of War. In Shadow Of War, I’d fight dozens of Uruk-hai, melting in and out of Wraith-form, delivering kicks, thrusts, and magnificent-looking counters. I can then dive to the side, see the incoming reinforcements of axe-wielding berserkers charging towards me. I’d take out my bow, slow time, aim. Pop, pop, pop. Pop-pop-pop-pop. Seven headless orcs collapsing in a pile.

I’d return to deliver the finishing blow on the Uruk captain I’d been chasing. But just before I can end his life, my blade is deflected by another captain, this one much more formidable than the last. We fight, and it gets ugly. Scrappy. He learns my attack patterns and adapts, forcing me to improvise. Every strike is like a tower collapsing on me. I’m backed up against a wall. A slight misstep, and I’m forced to my knees. He’s so close to death, but it doesn’t matter. He’s bested me. The Uruk taunts me as he raises his twin blades for the killing blow.

And then, just as my killing strike upon the first Uruk captain had been interrupted, so this adversary’s strike was parried by a Gondorian sergeant whose life I’d saved hours earlier. As the Uruk stares dumbfounded, the sergeant raises his broadsword and lops the monster’s head clean off. The fight is over.

Turns out, the extra ingredient that Arkham-style combat has always been crying out for since the days of Batman was the element of surprise. Those moments that take you in an entirely different direction than you expected, and give the free-flowing combat system the opportunity to patch up the inconsistencies, and smooth everything out into a wonderful gory cinematic masterpiece. Go play Middle-earth: Shadow Of War.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Bigger and better

92

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War gets a demo and a discount

9

Middle Earth: Shadow of War's loot boxes are no more

30

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Latest articles

Design any Bannerlord flag you like with this online editor

Sam & Max Hit The Road is a sparkling gem that no longer fits into modern settings

Put your bigfoot in it

12

Rumour: Resident Evil 8 will leap out next year in first-person

2

Tabletop Simulator is half-price on Steam right now

7