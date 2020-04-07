Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

DayZ creative director joins with creator for a "massive" new survival game

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th April 2020 / 2:32PM

The former creative director of DayZ‘s standalone version has joined RocketWerkz, the studio of DayZ creator Dean Hall, to work on a new survival game. Brian Hicks split from Bohemia Interactive and DayZ in 2018, and now he’s with Dean “Rocket” Hall, who bailed on Bohemia and DayZ in 2014. All Hall says to describe RocketWerkz’s technically-unannounced survival game is that it is “massive”. Hang on, you know what else is massive? Jungle. That can only be a huge hint at a tropical setting.

“Super excited to announce today is the FIRST DAY that I am back working with the amazing [Brian Hicks],” Dean Hall announced on Twitter overnight.

“He has joined [RocketWerkz] as our Executive Producer on our massive (unannounced) survival game. We are about to start a play test! Incredible to be back working with you again!”

RocketWerkz is the studio Hall founded after leaving Bohemia. So far they’ve released early access space station sim Stationeers, VR game Out Of Ammo, and a sequel for that. They had been working on a mega-ambitious space sim, but ended up cancelling Ion. More recently they announced an open-world neo-noir game, named Living Dark, which had been due to launch in 2019 but obviously didn’t. Now, hey, another survival game.

That screenshot up there ↑ is DayZ, not this new game, obvs. Everything about the new game is a mystery. Is the new survive ’em up about zombies? Dunno! Multiplayer? Yeah, sounds like it! Serious? Probably! Early access? I’d be astonished if it weren’t! Can a survival game recapture that initial excitement without doing something quite different? Hmm!

DayZ is a sad story. It had such energy and such excitement as a mod, which ground to a halt when Bohemia restarted it as a standalone game in early access. The pace dropped off as they worked to different standards, problems started to feel grinding in the different context, expectations rose, a whole lot of the early excitement was lost as the game became a known quantity, and ah it wasn’t the same. But we still have all those early daft and deadly stories.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: DayZ

Shambling on

40

Premature Evaluation – Next Day: Survival

A day in the Safe Zone

13

DayZ's new map will be full of thick forests and even thicker bears

18

DayZ opens alpha sign-ups for its Survivor GameZ battle royale mode

24

Latest articles

Valorant weapons guide: all stats and recoil patterns

Become a true master of the Valorant weapons arsenal

Blizzard locked me in a personal hell with Hearthstone's Demon Hunter, and it was great

License to Illidan

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord prisoners: ransoming and recruiting enemy soldiers

Recruiting prisoners to your army

Runeterra's emotes are exactly as rude as they should be

Don't get emote-tional