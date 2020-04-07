Valorant weapons guide: all stats and recoil patterns

The Valorant weapons arsenal is an intricately, painstakingly crafted repository of destructive potential. And perhaps more so than in most other FPS games, you really need to know what you’re doing with them. Our Valorant weapons guide will offer up detailed stats on each of the 17 different weapons you can purchase between rounds, along with clear recoil patterns so you can start to tame these powerful beasts and become a true master of weapons in Valorant.

Valorant weapons guide

Valorant weapons – One Shot Kill potential

With such a low time-to-kill (TTK) in Valorant, some of the stats that you’d normally put into a weapons guide (TTK and DPS) are less important. Instead, one trait stands front and centre: a gun’s potential to kill an enemy with a single shot.

Valorant weapons have three different sets of damage stats based on whether you hit in the head, body, or limb. And the headshot multiplier is huge, so you should always be aiming for the head in Valorant so you can maximise your chances of getting a one-shot-kill.

I’ve put together the below tables to display which weapons have the ability to kill in one shot. I’ve taken into account all body parts, distances, and armor levels.

As you can see, the vast majority of weapons can only kill in one shot with a headshot. The exceptions are the two sniper rifles; the Marshal can deal 101 damage with a bodyshot, while the all-powerful Operator deals 150 damage with a bodyshot and 127 with a limb shot.

You may also notice I haven’t included the shotguns (or the Shorty sidearm) in the above tables, because it seems a bit silly to do so. They’re a different beast altogether with their individual pellets. Suffice it to say that at optimum ranges, each of the shotguns can easily deal over 100 damage with a single blast.

Valorant weapons – stats and recoil patterns

Now let’s move onto each of the Valorant weapons and their stats and recoil patterns. As time goes on I’ll be creating individual pages for each weapon which go into much more detail; you can click on the weapon names in the tables to head to the individual guide if it exists.

Note: the “Dropoffs” column indicates the thresholds at which the damage values change for that weapon. So if the threshold is 30m, then that gun will deal a certain amount of damage from 0-30 metres, and then a smaller amount of damage from 30-50 metres.

Valorant Sidearms

Name Cost Mag RoF (Alt) Pen Dropoffs Head DMG Body DMG Limb DMG Classic N/A 12 6.75 (2.22) Low 30m 78 | 66 26 | 22 22 | 18 Shorty 200 2 3.3 Low 9m | 15m 36 | 24 | 9 12 | 8 | 3 10 | 6 | 2 Frenzy 400 13 10 Low 20m 78 | 63 26 | 21 22 | 17 Ghost 500 15 6.75 Med 30m 105 | 88 30 | 25 26 | 21 Sheriff 800 6 4 High 30m 160 | 145 55 | 50 47 | 43 Recoil Patterns

Valorant SMGs

Name Cost Mag RoF (Alt) Pen Dropoffs Head DMG Body DMG Limb DMG Stinger 1000 20 18 (4) Low 20m 67 | 62 27 | 25 23 | 21 Spectre 1600 30 13.33 (12) Med 20m 78 | 66 26 | 22 22 | 18 Recoil Patterns

Valorant Shotguns

Name Cost Mag RoF Pen Pellets Dropoffs Head DMG Body DMG Limb DMG Bucky 900 5 1.1 Low 15 8m | 12m 44 | 34 | 18 22 | 17 | 9 19 | 14 | 8 Judge 1500 7 3.5 Med 12 10m | 15m 34 | 26 | 20 17 | 13 | 10 14 | 11 | 9

Valorant Rifles

Name Cost Mag RoF (Alt) Pen Dropoffs Head DMG Body DMG Limb DMG Bulldog 2100 24 9.15 (4) Med N/A 116 35 30 Guardian 2700 12 6.5 (6.5) Med N/A 195 65 49 Phantom 2900 30 11 (9.9) Med 15m | 30m 156 | 140 | 124 39 | 35 | 31 33 | 30 | 26 Vandal 2900 25 9.25 (8.32) Med N/A 156 39 33 Recoil Patterns

Valorant Snipers

Name Cost Mag RoF (Alt) Pen Dropoffs Head DMG Body DMG Limb DMG Marshal 1100 5 1.5 (1.2) Med N/A 202 101 85 Operator 4500 5 0.75 (0.75) High N/A 255 150 127

Valorant Heavy Weapons

Name Cost Mag RoF Pen Dropoffs Head DMG Body DMG Limb DMG Ares 1700 50 10 -> 13 High 30m 72 | 67 30 | 28 25 | 23 Odin 3200 100 12 -> 15.6 High 30m 95 | 77 38 | 31 32 | 26 Recoil Patterns

That’s just about it for this Valorant weapons guide – at least for now. But in the meantime, I’ll be working hard to put together a whole series of guides to help turn you into a veritable God of Valorant. Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide!

Valorant guide series