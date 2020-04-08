Call Of Duty: Warzone's new season bumps squads up to four

War never changes, but the number of people who are allowed to participate occasionally increases. Call Of Duty: Warzone is upping squad sizes to four. You can still queue separately for the version with three, if you like, and new weapons and modes are planned for later on.

This is part of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s Season 3, which means that we’ve also got a couple new guns, three new regular multiplayer maps, and a truckload of cosmetic nonsense attached to the new battle pass.

Let’s do Warzone first. You can jump into four-person squads in both the regular battle royale mode and in Plunder, where the goal is to collect as much money as possible and you can respawn whenever you need to. Apart from some bug fixes and minor tweaks, that seems to be the only change for now – but Activision do mention we’ll see new modes and weapons pop up later on. They talk about a snipers ‘n’ shotguns only mode, plus adding a silenced and non-silenced version of every gun.

It’s a shame they don’t talk about anything wilder, but ah well. Warzone already lets you go on grand helicopter adventures, so fine, whatever. I’ll take a few new guns.

Speaking of: the two new currently-available guns, usable in every flavour of Warfare, are the Renetti handgun and the SKS marksman rifle. You can unlock them by levelling up the free version of the battlepass, which shouldn’t take long given how much XP gets doled out in Warzone.

Map time! Talsik Backlot is a remaster of a map from Call Of Duty 4, set in a desert city with a big construction project. Hovec Sawmill is a 6v6 map set in “a sleepy farming village” with a burning sawmill, and Aniyah Incursion is smaller, 6v6 version of the Aniyah Palace map from Ground War mode. It’s got a courtyard and a pool, which sound nice.

As for the new cosmetics, the only thing I really care about are the vehicle skins. You’ll need the paid version of the battlepass, sadly, but if you own it then any vehicle you jump into will magically start flying your colours. Buying the battlepass also lets you wear the skin of Alex from the campaign, or dress up as various international spec ops teams.

There’s more unlock guff, but I’ll let you pick that out yourself from Activision’s update page. There are patch notes here, too.