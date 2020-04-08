Minecraft's Nether update will have music by Celeste's composer

I’ve not played Minecraft heavily in several years now, so when I logged in recently I was surprised by some new tunes as I walked about pestering livestock. There are even more new tracks coming in the sandbox game’s big Nether Update, this time created by composer Lena Raine whose excellent sounds you may have heard in Celeste. You can check these tunes out now in the newest Minecraft test version snapshot.

The new biomes in Minecraft’s Nether realm are getting three new tracks for the update, Mojang say. You’ll hear Rubedo in the Nether Wastes, Chrysopoeia in the Crimson Forest, and So Below in the Soulsand Valleys and Basalt Deltas.

“One of the primary instruments in Minecraft is the piano, and so one of my challenges to myself was to see how far I could push the sound of the piano until it resembled other things entirely,” Raine says in Mojang’s update. “I wanted each piece to feel like a progression of emotions, or a journey from place to place within this other world. There’s a degree of beauty to the Nether, but it is also terrifying in both its details and scale.”

Minecraft’s music has always been excellent, even in its earliest days. It’s quite neat to see a well-known name from outside Mojang add to the game’s list of chill-beats-to-study-to style sound.

In addition to the three tracks, the newest Minecraft snapshot adds the Basalt Deltas, yet another new biome for the Nether. Mojang say that “this biome sports a high concentration of basalt columns and lava deltas.” You’ll be surrounded by flakes of falling ash in these areas and they also represent the new home of Magma Cubes which will have a higher spawn rate in the biome.

Raine says that there will be a blog post with further info about her tracks later. For now, you can check out the rest of the details about the new snapshot in Mojang’s post.