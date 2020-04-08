Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop: the best ways to get resources

The best workshops for your town

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

8th April 2020 / 3:46PM

Featured post Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord does allow you to develop settlements into money making machines, but in order to get the most gold flowing through your town, you need to ensure that you have the right infrastructure in place. Workshops are key to this and there are some that are better for your town than others.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide

This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide will go through how to set up workshops and which resources are the best for your town.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop

What are workshops in Bannerlord?

Each town can produce certain resources better than others, depending on the villages that are linked to that settlement. To take advantage of these resources, you can construct workshops to  refine them into more valuable goods. You can learn more about settlements, and how to get your own in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord settlements guide.

Once you have developed some workshops, go into the trade menu in the settlement to see what is being produced. Here is a list of what each raw ingredient can be turned into:

  • Grain: Brewery ⇒ Beer
  • Grapes: Wine press ⇒ Wine
  • Olives: Olive press ⇒ Oil
  • Cotton: Velvet weavery ⇒ Velvet clothing
  • Flax: Linen weavery ⇒ Clothing
  • Wool: Wool weavery ⇒ Clothing
  • Clay: Pottery shop ⇒ Pottery
  • Rawhide: Tannery ⇒ Light armour/Leather
  • Hardwood: Wood Workshop ⇒ Bows/Arrows/Shields
  • Iron Ore: Smithy ⇒ Weapons/Armour/Tools
  • Silver: Silversmith ⇒ Jewellery

Over on Reddit, “Droblue” has compiled a list of the best workshops to construct for your towns. The idea is that there are certain villages that increase the production of resources in that town quicker than other resources. So if your villages specialise in producing grain, you should prioritise creating a brewery in that town to maximise its production of grain. Whatever you produce a lot of can be traded between towns with caravans, and more information about trade can be found in our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord caravan guide.

I’ve created a similar version of “Droblue’s” table with some alterations and corrections based on my own findings. The best way to navigate this table is to use the search function on the top right of the table and to enter a town’s name. You’ll find the resource that the town produces the most of, the workshop you need to construct to take advantage of this, and how many villages feed the resource into the town.

Best workshops for each town

TownCommon ResourcesBest WorkshopsNumber of input villages
AkkalatWoolWool Weavery2 villages
AmitatysGrainBrewery2 villages
AmprelaCottonVelvet Weavery2 villages
ArgoronHardwoodWood workshop1 village
AskarGrainBrewery3 villages
BalgardFlaxLinen Weavery2 villages
BaltakhandWoolWool Weavery3 villages
Car BansethHardwoodWood Workshop2 villages
ChaikandGrain
Silver		Brewery
Silversmith		2 villages (grain)
1 village (silver)
CharasOlivesOlive Press2 villages
DanusticaClayPottery Shop2 villages
DiathmaFishNone1 village
DunglanysGrainBrewery1 village
EpicroteaIron OreSmithy2 villages
GalenOlivesOlive Press2 villages
HubyarFlax
Olives		Linen Weavery
Olive Press		1 village per resource
Husn FulqGrain
Clay		Brewery
Pottery		1 village per resource
IyakisGrain
Olives		Brewery
Olive Press		1 village per resource
JaculanOlivesOlive Press3 villages
JalmarysGrainBrewery1 village
LagetaOlives
Iron Ore
Grain
Hardwood		Olive Press
Smithy
Brewery
Wood Workshop		1 village per resource
LycaronWoolWool Weavery1 village
MakebHardwood
Iron Ore		Wood workshop
Smithy		1 village per resource
MarunathGrain
Iron Ore		Brewery
Smithy		1 village per resource
MyzeaCottonVelvet Weavery2 villages
Ocs HallGrainBrewery2 villages
OdokClayPottery Shop2 villages
OmorGrainBrewery2 villages
OniraSilverSilversmith1 village
OrtongardHardwoodWood workshop1 village
OrtysiaOlivesOlive Press1 village
OsticanOlivesOlive Press1 village per resource
Pen CannocGrapesWinery2 villages
PhycaonGrainBrewery2 villages
PorosWoolWool Weavery2 villages
PravendOlivesOlive Press2 villages
QasiraGrainBrewery1 village
QuyazFlax
Olives		Linen Weavery
Olive Press		1 village per resource
RazihDatesNone2 villages
RevylFlaxLinen Weavery1 village
RhotaeGrainBrewery2 villages
RovaltIron OreSmithy1 village
SanalaGrainBrewery3 villages
SaneopaGrainBrewery2 villages
SargotGrainBrewery2 villages
SeononHardwoodWood Workshop2 villages
SibirCowsNone2 villages
SyroneaOlivesOlive Press1 village
TyalWoolWool Weavery2 villages
VanovapoolIron OreSmithy1 village
VarchegFlaxLinen Weavery1 village
VostrumGrainBrewery2 villages
ZeonicaGrainBrewery2 villages

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord guide series

Thank you for reading our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop guide. You should now be producing a lot more resources to sell to other towns and make a fortune. There are plenty more guides in the works, but for now you can check out our other guides for the game, including details for character creation, as well as the bugs that are unfortunately in the game. Here are some guides to get you started:

