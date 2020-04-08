Wot I think - Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (early access)

Developer: TaleWorlds

Publisher: TaleWorlds Release: Out now (early access)

On: Windows

From: Steam

For: £40, $50, €50

The best thing I can say about this, the most eagerly awaited medieval ARPG of all time, is that I want to keep playing it. I have played exactly four million games, a number which is only possible when you learn to drop something you’re playing without hesitation. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, for all its teething problems, will probably be brilliant when it’s finished.

I don’t enjoy having to qualify my praise for this one. I spent years absolutely baffled that barely anyone learned the lessons the original Mount & Blade taught on its release in 2008 (or indeed, several years earlier for a lot of us). “Making combat with swords, axes, spears, and bows fun? Why is this novel?” I asked. “Why are other stabby games still rubbish?” I asked for years afterwards. Bannerlord has been in the works for most of that time, and the weird thing is, it’s kind of done its own trick backwards.

After a week of Bannerlord, I’ve realised I’m doing more or less the opposite. The battles can be as good as ever (and far prettier). There are, particularly since a patch, acres of weapons and impressively varied, attractive pieces of clothing and armour to play with. There are so many troop types I’ve still not even seen lots of them, much less hired them. But I still feel like I’ve barely touched most of that, because getting to the stage where you can do what you actually want to takes forever.



As you hit people with particular weapons, your combat skills will go up, making you hit faster and harder, and, most crucially, making your ranged attacks more accurate (it absolutely clenched my brain that so many of the last decade’s games with bows in made them 100% accurate even when you had no skill with them. Yes, Skyrim, I’m looking at you). Victory makes you more famous, gives you money and weapons and stuff to sell, and sometimes prisoners and recruits. Outside of fights, you flit from town to town trading, or raiding farmers and besieging castles, and chasing down groups of bandits or whatever fancy lords have taken exception to your antics. There are non-combat skills that level up along with these, too.

All that is true of Bannerlord. Except that the skills and levelling system are a shambles and getting anywhere is a slow and repetitive slog. It was one thing to beat up looters for an hour in Warband, then take your now-competent small army off to war. In Bannerlord, looters feel like half the game.

Want to get better with spears? You’ll have to fight dozens and dozens of fights at a disadvantage against looters, the dudes whose most effective weapon is throwing stones. Want to be better at leading an army? You have to lead an army. Which means just waiting until you’re not crap at it anymore. That might be realistic, but if I wanted to wait around forever for things to happen, I’d play most of my adult life.

But to get to any of that you need ‘renown’. Even the size of your army is tied to increasing this, and the only way to get it is winning fights or tournaments. You like chasing looters around the map over and over, right? Because if not….

The upshot of all of this has meant that most of my playtime has been spent not fighting thrilling battles, or difficult wars, or the huge sieges necessary for conquering settlements to get to the real strategic bits. I’ve mostly been doing everything else. And there’s a lot more to the everything else this time.

Villagers and caravans move from place to place, same as before, but now the economy is much more dynamic. There are loads more goods, more obvious supply and demand, and more feedback about what’s going on. Recent transactions appear over towns, and traders on the map will tell you what they’re trading, offering tips, and selling directly to you. Caravans are labelled by their owner too, with most of these being an active class of merchants and business owners, with whom you have your own relations, and whose rivalries you can get caught up in. They’re also the source of most recruits, so buttering them up can pay off.

There’s an all-new criminal underworld whose figureheads will offer you shady work. Commoners are a much bigger part of Bannerlord, and if anything do more to keep the world running than lords. I’ve paid almost no attention to the nobility in fact, aside from spearing some in the arena, and buying some horses off another few. There are also warbands of people who aren’t nobles but more like the player’s group, although they can’t do most of what you can. At one point I was in an imperial city, talking to a local gangster in her shady awning in the Greco-Roman style town with its marble busts, covered markets full of amphoras and piled textiles, and realised how much I want to watch Rome again.

Although there are towns where specific goods are cheap or in demand, there’s more of a “buyer’s / seller’s market” feel, with prosperous towns tending towards being good places to shift a lot of goods, but costly if you decide to stock up on supplies there. When you get to the point of warring, this makes intercepting caravans and (if you’re a dick) raiding villages more interesting than it was in the originals. Villages are naturally the cheap sources of most resources, and poor places to sell. But you can still make some good money trading between them here and there. It all gives them a sense of life.

But all the same… I’m frustrated. Bannerlord is an early access title and that naturally means some issues are expected and acceptable, provided they eventually get fixed. TaleWorlds have worked very hard, releasing extensive patches every day since release, directly addressing the dozens of crashes, bugs, technical issues, and simple oversights that players have reported. But some performance problems persist, as do some bad design decisions like the loading screens stacked back to back in situations that could be resolved without any.

There’s no question that TaleWorlds have the will and talent to tidy up these problems. With its enormous popularity – it’s already the biggest release of the year, a far cry from the obscure 2006 game my friend’s friend talked about – they ought to have the resources to make an outstanding game. But Bannerlords, for all the good it does, just isn’t there yet. I can’t wholeheartedly recommend it, but I’m confident that I will in time.