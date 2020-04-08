Valorant Bind map callouts and tips
Bind is one of three Valorant maps included with the tactical shooter’s closed beta, and it works hard to stand out against the crowd with its unique one-way teleporters, which help make up for a curious lack of a mid lane. Our Valorant Bind map guide will walk you through the map and all its callouts, before diving into specific tips and strategies for winning on this map.
Valorant Bind map guide
Bind map & callouts
Below you can find the full map of Bind, complete with callouts. Below we’ll talk about some of the interesting talking (and fighting) points of this map that make it stand out against the other maps in Valorant.
Bind strategies & tips
As time goes on we’ll be adding to this section the very best strategies and tips for Bind that we’ve found. Stay tuned!
Well, that’s a wrap on our Valorant Bind map guide. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.
|Valorant basics (start here if you're new!)
|How to play Valorant
|Valorant tips
|Valorant UI
|Valorant economy
|Valorant crosshair
|Valorant training
|Valorant weapons
|Valorant weapons
|Classic
|Shorty
|Frenzy
|Ghost
|Sheriff
|Stinger
|Spectre
|Bucky
|Judge
|Bulldog
|Guardian
|Phantom
|Vandal
|Marshal
|Operator
|Ares
|Odin
|Valorant characters
|Valorant characters
|Valorant team comps
|Breach
|Brimstone
|Cypher
|Jett
|Omen
|Phoenix
|Sage
|Sova
|Viper
|Valorant maps & callouts
|Valorant Bind map
|Valorant Haven map
|Valorant Split map
|Miscellanious Valorant guides
|Valorant skins
|Valorant ranks
|Valorant error codes
|How to report in Valorant
|Valorant Store & Valorant Points
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement