Valorant Bind map callouts and tips

Bind is one of three Valorant maps included with the tactical shooter’s closed beta, and it works hard to stand out against the crowd with its unique one-way teleporters, which help make up for a curious lack of a mid lane. Our Valorant Bind map guide will walk you through the map and all its callouts, before diving into specific tips and strategies for winning on this map.

Valorant Bind map guide

Bind map & callouts

Below you can find the full map of Bind, complete with callouts. Below we’ll talk about some of the interesting talking (and fighting) points of this map that make it stand out against the other maps in Valorant.

Bind strategies & tips

As time goes on we’ll be adding to this section the very best strategies and tips for Bind that we’ve found. Stay tuned!

Well, that’s a wrap on our Valorant Bind map guide. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.