Valorant error codes list: how to fix your Valorant error

Valorant is now out in closed beta, and the launch hasn’t been an entirely smooth one, with numerous error codes flashing up in front of players’ faces depriving them of entry to Riot Games’ fabulous new tactical shooter. But our Valorant error codes guide is here to put paid to any questions about these errors and crashes, walking you through each of the possible error codes one by one and what to do about them.

Valorant error codes guide

Valorant error codes list

Riot Games have handily supplied a table of all possible Valorant error codes, with a few words on what to do in each case. Have a read of their table below.

Code Meaning Solution 4 Your display name is invalid. Something seems to be wrong with your Riot ID. You can change it here. 5 Account was logged into elsewhere. Try logging out from all devices. 7 Couldn't connect to session service. You may have been suspended - check your email to see if you received any notifications along those lines. It could also be a platform issue, so be sure to check the Valorant Discord or Support Site for more information. 8 - 21 Problems with the Riot Client. Restart the Riot Client. 31 Failed to get player name information. Restart the Riot Client. 33 The Riot Client process was closed. Restart the Riot Client. 43 A system has timed out. Restart the Riot Client. 44 Vanguard not initialized. Restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart Valorant. 45 Vanguard Reboot required. Restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart Valorant. 46 Platform downtime. Planned downtime allotted for maintenance. Check back later. 49 Chat did not initialize. Restart the Riot Client. 50 Voice did not initialize. Restart the Riot Client. 51 Problem creating a party. Restart the Riot Client. 52 Problem fetching skill information for players. Restart the Riot Client. 53 Problem with Riot Client chat. Restart the Riot Client. 54 Content service failure. Restart the Riot Client.

Valorant Error 43 fix

On the day of Valorant’s launch into closed beta (7th April), a large number of beta players were unable to access the game thanks to an Error 43 (system time-out) occurring. If you were (or are) one of the players maltreated by such an error code, know that this is a problem on Riot’s end, not yours.

Riot Games released several tweets over the course of the day outlining their progress towards resolving the issue, culminating in a tweet that proclaimed the problem has (seemingly) been fixed. If you are still receiving an Error 43, the first thing to try is restarting the launcher. If that doesn’t work, restart your PC and try again. Failing this, it may be that a different system is timing out, and this is a separate issue from what Riot Games were tweeting about. In this case, you should submit a ticket to Riot Support.

Valorant installation fix

There also appear to be a lot of issues plaguing some beta players when it comes to actually installing the game. If you are unable to install Valorant (or if you have seemingly installed it but the game refuses to launch), the first thing you should try is restarting your PC.

This isn’t just a case of shrugging and saying “have you tried turning it off and on again?”. The reason you may need to restart your PC is because Valorant uses a piece of anti-cheat software called Vanguard, which requires a PC restart in order to run properly. And Valorant (quite rightly) refuses to run without Vanguard. So try it, and see if it fixes your problem. If it doesn’t, then your next step should again be to submit a ticket to Riot Support.

