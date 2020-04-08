Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Valorant error codes list: how to fix your Valorant error

How to sort out those pesky Error 43s and installing issues

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

8th April 2020 / 1:49PM

Featured post Valorant error codes list

Valorant is now out in closed beta, and the launch hasn’t been an entirely smooth one, with numerous error codes flashing up in front of players’ faces depriving them of entry to Riot Games’ fabulous new tactical shooter. But our Valorant error codes guide is here to put paid to any questions about these errors and crashes, walking you through each of the possible error codes one by one and what to do about them.

Valorant error codes guide

Valorant error codes list

Riot Games have handily supplied a table of all possible Valorant error codes, with a few words on what to do in each case. Have a read of their table below.

CodeMeaningSolution
4Your display name is invalid.Something seems to be wrong with your Riot ID. You can change it here.
5Account was logged into elsewhere.Try logging out from all devices.
7Couldn't connect to session service.You may have been suspended - check your email to see if you received any notifications along those lines. It could also be a platform issue, so be sure to check the Valorant Discord or Support Site for more information.
8 - 21Problems with the Riot Client.Restart the Riot Client.
31Failed to get player name information.Restart the Riot Client.
33The Riot Client process was closed.Restart the Riot Client.
43A system has timed out.Restart the Riot Client.
44Vanguard not initialized.Restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart Valorant.
45Vanguard Reboot required.Restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart Valorant.
46Platform downtime.Planned downtime allotted for maintenance. Check back later.
49Chat did not initialize.Restart the Riot Client.
50Voice did not initialize.Restart the Riot Client.
51Problem creating a party.Restart the Riot Client.
52Problem fetching skill information for players.Restart the Riot Client.
53Problem with Riot Client chat.Restart the Riot Client.
54Content service failure.Restart the Riot Client.

Valorant Error 43 fix

On the day of Valorant’s launch into closed beta (7th April), a large number of beta players were unable to access the game thanks to an Error 43 (system time-out) occurring. If you were (or are) one of the players maltreated by such an error code, know that this is a problem on Riot’s end, not yours.

Riot Games released several tweets over the course of the day outlining their progress towards resolving the issue, culminating in a tweet that proclaimed the problem has (seemingly) been fixed. If you are still receiving an Error 43, the first thing to try is restarting the launcher. If that doesn’t work, restart your PC and try again. Failing this, it may be that a different system is timing out, and this is a separate issue from what Riot Games were tweeting about. In this case, you should submit a ticket to Riot Support.

Valorant installation fix

There also appear to be a lot of issues plaguing some beta players when it comes to actually installing the game. If you are unable to install Valorant (or if you have seemingly installed it but the game refuses to launch), the first thing you should try is restarting your PC.

This isn’t just a case of shrugging and saying “have you tried turning it off and on again?”. The reason you may need to restart your PC is because Valorant uses a piece of anti-cheat software called Vanguard, which requires a PC restart in order to run properly. And Valorant (quite rightly) refuses to run without Vanguard. So try it, and see if it fixes your problem. If it doesn’t, then your next step should again be to submit a ticket to Riot Support.

Valorant error codes

And with that – at least for the time being – our Valorant error codes guide comes to a close. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.

Valorant basics (start here if you're new!)
How to play ValorantValorant tips
Valorant UIValorant economy
Valorant crosshairValorant training
Valorant weapons
Valorant weapons
ClassicShortyFrenzyGhostSheriff
StingerSpectreBuckyJudgeBulldog
GuardianPhantomVandalMarshalOperator
AresOdin
Valorant characters
Valorant charactersValorant team comps
BreachBrimstoneCypherJettOmen
PhoenixSageSovaViper
Valorant maps & callouts
Valorant Bind mapValorant Haven map
Valorant Split map
Miscellanious Valorant guides
Valorant skinsValorant ranks
Valorant error codesHow to report in Valorant
Valorant Store & Valorant Points

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant Store: how to purchase Valorant Points and use the Store

Plus how to purchase new agents and cosmetics with Valorant Points

Valorant ranks list: all ranks and badges explained

Learn how skill-based matchmaking works in Riot's new tactical shooter

Valorant Haven map callouts and tips

Valorant Bind map callouts and tips

Latest articles

Minecraft's Nether update will have music by Celeste's composer

Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead's big update is the perfect excuse to play it again

4

Challenge yourself to a tiny Lego build every day in this browser game

6

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop: the best ways to get resources

The best workshops for your town