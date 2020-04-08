Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Valorant Split map callouts and tips

8th April 2020

Split is one of the three Valorant maps included with the launch of the game’s closed beta. Like the others, it’s a painstakingly crafted and wonderfully designed battlefield, in this case dominated by lots of harsh right-angles, a large mid-section, and numerous interesting ways to get from point to point. Our Valorant Split guide will walk you through the entire map and all its callouts, along with tips and tactics to help your team come out on top.

Split map & callouts

Below is the full map of Split, with all its callouts clearly labelled. Feel free to peruse the map at your leisure, before heading down below where we’ll talk about some of the interesting features of Split that make it stand out against the other maps in Valorant.

Split strategies & tips

As time goes on we’ll be adding to this section the very best strategies and tips for Split that we’ve found. Stay tuned!

Well, that’s a wrap on our Valorant Split map guide. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

