Valorant Store: how to purchase Valorant Points and use the Store

The Valorant Store is your one-stop shop for all the flashiest Valorant weapon and knife skins on offer. Provided you have the Valorant Points to spare, you can kit your character out in weaponry worthy of the master fragger that you are. Our Valorant Store guide will walk you through accessing the Store, and how to purchase Valorant Points for real-world currency.

Valorant Store guide

Where to find the Valorant Store

You can access the Valorant Store from the game’s main menu using the “Store” tab at the top of the screen. Once you’re in the Store, you’ll be presented with all the different bundles of cosmetics currently available for purchase.

If you want to purchase an item from the Valorant Store, as long as you have enough Valorant Points it’s as simple as clicking on the item you want to buy, and selecting “Purchase”. You’ll be shown a confirmation screen with a breakdown of your Valorant Points after purchase, and all you need to do is click “Unlock” to buy the item. Simple!

How much do Valorant Points cost?

To buy anything from the Store, you first need enough Valorant Points. You can purchase Valorant Points using real-world currency by clicking on the Valorant Points icon just to the right of the “Store” tab at the top of the main menu.

In the transaction screen you can select which bundle of Valorant Points you’d like to purchase, along with your preferred purchase method. Below are the bundles of Valorant Points on offer:

NA:

475 VPs: $4.99

VPs: $4.99 1000 VPs: $9.99

VPs: $9.99 2050 VPs: $19.99

VPs: $19.99 3650 VPs: $34.99

VPs: $34.99 5350 VPs: $49.99

VPs: $49.99 11000 VPs: $99.99

EU:

525 VPs: £4.99

VPs: £4.99 1100 VPs: £9.99

VPs: £9.99 2250 VPs: £19.99

VPs: £19.99 4000 VPs: £34.99

VPs: £34.99 5800 VPs: £49.99

VPs: £49.99 12000 VPs: £99.99

You can also use Valorant Points to purchase tiers which you would otherwise need to gain XP to unlock. Among these tiers are character unlocks, which means if you want all Valorant Agents unlocked from day one you can do just that using Valorant Points.

Another thing worth noting is that upon Valorant’s full release, you’ll be refunded all Valorant Points you’ve purchased and spent, plus an additional 20% bonus as thanks for supporting the game before its release.

Well then, that's just about everything to do with the Valorant Store that we imagine you might want to know.