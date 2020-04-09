EGX, the London games show run by our corporate siblings, has announced dates of September 17-20th for this year’s show. It’s due to return to the ExCeL London in the Docklands. EGX is the boisterous big brother of EGX Rezzed, the more PC-y and indie-ish games show held at London’s Tobacco Dock. I know, the names get confusing. Tickets are not yet on sale.

“Our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, industry partners and staff and as such, we will remain guided by the expert advice of the public health authorities,” the organisers said in today’s announcement.

ExCeL London is currently hosting NHS Nightingale, an emergency hospital to help cope with the ongoing pandemic.

“We are doing the best we can during this unprecedented time, looking to the future with hope while we work now with diligence, constantly monitoring the situation and following guidance from the UK government,” added David Lilley, ReedPOP’s UK head of events.

“This is clearly a situation that will keep evolving and whilst we might not have all the answers right now, we will do all we can to keep everyone informed and updated when we do. In the meantime we would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our exhibitors and partners who continue to be incredibly supportive of EGX during these challenging times.”

This year’s EGX Rezzed is currently scheduled for July 2-4, having been pushed back from March by Covid-19 concerns. We all tried to make the best of it with livestreamed talks, panels, interviews, demonstrations, and more in a free online event, Rezzed Digital.

EGX was in Birmingham for several years, a midlands counterpart to EGX Rezzed down in London, but switched to ExCeL London in 2019. Fun fact: “ExCeL” is not kewl iNtErNeT cApS, it’s a quirky abbreviation of “Exhibition Centre London”.