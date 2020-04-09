Hearthstone has already nerfed Demon Hunters

Illidan Stormrage should have learned that drinking from the skull of Gul’dan riles up the whole world of Warcraft and makes them regret releasing him from wizard jail, but now he’s done it again in Hearthstone. The Demon Hunter class arrived Tuesday in Blizzard’s card game, the first new playable class since launch six years ago, and already they’ve needed to hastily nerf him. Yes, of course Skull of Gul’Dan is one of the cards that’s got him in trouble. Illidan, buddy, come on, you’ve got to break this cycle.

The Demon Hunter officially launched on Tuesday alongside the Ashes Of Outland expansion, following a debut in a wee prologue story campaign starring the class hero, Illidan. And by Wednesday night, Blizzard had already nerfed four key cards. As they detail:

Skull of Gul’dan – Mana cost increased from 5 to 6.

Imprisoned Antaen – Mana cost increased from 5 to 6.

Eye Beam – Outcast Mana cost increased from 0 to 1.

Aldrachi Warblades – Durability decreased from 3 to 2.

Those changes were first rolled out in a server-side update so initially you’ll only see them reflected during matches. Until an actual patch arrives later today, you’ll still see their original forms in your Collection.

Our Nate found the Demon Hunter mighty powerful when he played before launch. He noted, “Once Ashes is released this evening, there’s going to be millions of people out there finding even more ridiculous ways to win games, and I fully intend to be one of them.” Yup, it sure did prove popular.

Blizzard note that they are planning to “properly address the class with more accurate micro-adjustments in a future patch.” Until then, they’ve reduced the offering rates for 15 cards in Arena mode.

Unofficial stat-tracking site HSReplay shows Demon Hunter with the highest winrate of all classes right now across Standard, Wild, and Arena modes. That’ll be influenced by many factors, of course, but they sure are riding high.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be keeping an eye on the power level of Demon Hunter. Our goal is to make changes when necessary in order to get Demon Hunter to where we believe it should be,” Blizzard said.

For folks who’ve splashed out on cards already, Blizzard are offering some refunds. They say, “A full Arcane Dust refund will be issued for both regular (100 Dust) and golden (800 Dust) copies of Skull of Gul’dan and Imprisoned Antaen, as well as golden Eye Beam (1600 Dust).”