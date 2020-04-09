Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Stardew Valley democratically decides to add banana "trees" next update

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

9th April 2020 / 10:41PM

There was never really any question, was there? In the hierarchy of fruit popularity, bananas are right up there with apples and strawberries – not particularly exciting, but safe. Reliable. Always there when you need ’em. So when Stardew Valley asked players what fruit they’d like hanging out on their farms in the update 1.5, there was only ever one answer. Passionfruit was robbed.

This week, Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone took to Twitter to ask farmers what fruit they’d like to add to their home in the valley’s next update. The result, honestly, couldn’t be more predictable.

Hope you’re all bananas about bananas.

Banana narrowly beat out mango and avocado trees. Poor passionfruit, meanwhile, was decisively thrashed.

Here’s a fun fact. Did you know neither Bananas nor Passionfruit actually grow on trees? Neither did Barone until posting this poll, learning that the latter grows on a vine while the former is actually the largest herbaceous flowering plant – big enough that folk often confuse it for a tree. That’s your late-night fruit fact for the night, reader.

There’s no date yet planned for Stardew Valley’s next free update. With two new games on his plate, who knows when he’ll find time to unpeel another patch for the farming sim. At least we’ve got modders to fill in the time, or else ensure that bananas will the same loving animation treatment bestowed upon dozens of the game’s fruit, drinks and furniture items.

Otherwise, you could always try beating out FOMO by modding Stardew Valley into something more akin to Animal Crossing.

Not me. I, uh, caved. Bought it. Sorry.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stardew Valley

Better than Harvest Moon?

95

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

Stardew Valley cheats and console commands (v1.4)

Cheating made easy!

This modder animated tons of furniture, food, and drinks in Stardew Valley

1

Latest articles

Bleak British card-battler Ancient Enemy is out today

3

Covid-19 won't delay Cyberpunk 2077's September launch

6

Valorant key-sellers and bots get the boot to free up beta slots

1

Artifact 2.0's placeholder doodles should be canonised in-game

2