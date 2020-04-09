The best Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord mods so far

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a mere ten days old, but its enormous popularity means one very exciting thing: mods.

At this early stage, there are naturally limits on what can be effectively modded without causing players a headache. The Bannerlord launcher has an integrated mod selection and sorting screen, and TaleWorlds have indicated on their forum that they expect modding to get easier and more powerful over time as more elements of the base game are nailed down.

But modders have already made some changes. The near-inevitable overhauls and reskins and unofficial expansions are a long way off, but many generous players are already sharing the fruits of their work to alter Bannerlords the way they think it should be. Here’s a selection of the best ones so far.

My first tip is one you can mod yourself. Assuming you’ve installed the game in the default location, go to “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Mount & Blade II Bannerlord\Modules\Native\Videos” and delete both the files in there. Bannerlords will now skip the logo videos at the start of the game, which over time will save more than enough of your precious mortality to let you listen to Jareth instead. There. Isn’t that better?

The rest of these mods should be downloaded and then unzipped to “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Mount & Blade II Bannerlord\Modules”. They can then be activated from the Bannerlords launcher. If any of them ask you to overwrite a file, be sure to back it up first in case the mod messes something up.

Fast Dialogue skips them entirely. Instead of opening the conversation, it loads the standard blue actions menu on the left of the screen, and adds the option “converse”, plus any other relevant actions like attacking or simply leaving. It’s a small thing that’s already saved me a heap of time and actually changed the way I play. I’m not longer avoiding lots of smaller fights simply to get out of having to sit through back to back loading screens. You absolutely should have this mod installed.

Warband players can generally be divided into three categories: those who are surprised and disappointed that Bannerlord has removed automated directional blocking, those who either didn’t use it or don’t mind its removal but are reasonable, mature people about it, and those who are the reason most game forums are a screeching toilet of insecure dullards.

Auto block is the one lower difficulty feature of Warband I used, and I’m glad to see it modded back in. With this mod, that system is ported to Bannerlord. You still need to block, and pay attention to enemy movements, but it’s far less fussy. Right clicking with a weapon out will block an incoming attack, automatically choosing the right direction. Unless the enemy changes that direction (or your relative positions shift enough for their weapon to hit anyway), in which case you must block again. The one downside is you can’t toggle it on or off without restarting the game, but that’s a very minor quibble indeed.

Bannerlord Tweaks also comes with an in-game menu with full tooltips that lets you enable or disable specific features, and tweak them to the exact values you want. This is impressive work, especially for a brand new game.

Its creator, “mildeww” has also been dutifully updating the mod every day to keep up with Taleworlds’s own daily patching. They’re also rather transparent, reporting which files are involved with specific tweaks as they go, in the interests of aiding the modding community in general. Exemplary behaviour that deserves recognition.

Detailed Character Creation is more basic, offering only a couple of sliders. But this includes the most dramatic: ageing. Yes, this means that THE BABY OPTION IS BACK. You can also look more aged and weary, a bit tubbier, hencher, or skinnier. Babies aside, none of the changes are dramatic and you can’t create any abominations. It’s a welcome addition, integrated perfectly.

It works great, and like Bannerlord Tweaks above, includes a clear and comprehensive customisation menu that lets you set a specific gender ratio (default is 50:50), set a naming convention for the new troops, and even exclude specific cultures and factions from these egalitarian practices. Do you want your Battanians to field mostly women, but not the Vlandians? A few simple clicks will do it.

Very simple tweaks. Both games reduce the travel speed of certain parties on the world map. Slow Down is arguably the lesser, since it only affects caravans, but that might be all you want. Slow Looters, meanwhile, can be set to affect multiple types (and not just looters – it’s a likely candidate for a name change, so bookmark it if you’re interested). The latter, however, requires manually editing an xml file to the values you want.

That’s an easy thing to do, but it is a step up in hassle. Either way, reducing the speed of some of these groups is a big help, especially given how excruciatingly slow Bannerlord is to increase your athletics and riding skills. Caravans in particular are absurldy fast.

The first caravan escort job I took on was a farce as the people I was hired to protect immediately raced off into the sunset at twice the speed of anything else I’d seen. Two months later I got a notification that they’d died, but hey, they had a good run. Plus the merchant should really have caught on that something wasn’t right when I went back to him two days later, and he told me how relieved he was to know I was out there protecting his caravan. Erm.

The obvious use for it is to simply bypass some of the early game tedium, or practice with high level weapons skills to see how they handle, and thus whether it’s worth your time training them up. But I’m counting it as a mod because it also opens up opportunities for players like me, who like to set up challenge or roleplaying or simply messing about characters. You can expect to see me writing about some of those in future, thanks to this mod.

Using it is quite simple. Right click on your character in the party screen. This takes you to their encyclopedia entry, where buttons have appeared that let you export or import that character to a text file in your “My Documents” folder. Editing that file lets you change skill values directly, as well as add or delete gold. You can even gain perks out of order this way, without activating lower-level ones first, for extra customisation.

Note that your overall level appears to be calculated automatically from your various skill points, which I’m moderately sure affects the spawning size of NPC armies.

However, I’ve tested the above mods and found them stable and unlikely to cause major issues. Indeed, several actually improve the performance of the game. But all the same, ss a rule, it’s best not to activate or switch mods mid-game, and even if you’re not using mods you should be keeping backup saves. Should you install mods that ask to overwrite anything, you should back those files up first, and if you’re trying loads of mods, do yourself a favour and keep notes on what you’ve changed and why.

With all that said, Bannerlords’ future looks bright, and modders look like they’re raring to go to town on it. We’ll be keeping an eye on the scene, but please go ahead and share anything cool you’ve found with each other.