Trios return to Call of Duty: Warzone after only two days

Three really is the magic number, ain’t it? At least, that seems to be the case in battle royale, as the Call Of Duty: Warzone devs discovered this week. Not two days after bumping Warzone up to Quads, a playlist update rolled three-person squads back into the 150-player deathmatch. How many friends did you think I have, anyway?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s third season brought a wealth of new stuff to play around with in both flavours of multiplayer – regular and battle royale. Three new maps, a few new guns, a handful of cosmetics, that sorta stuff. But one of its more surprisingly contentious changes was in upping the Warzone squad limit from three to four.

Warzone players, for their part, didn’t seem super thrilled about that. A mere two days after Season 3 hit, Infinity Ward announced in a Tweet that a playlist update was adding Trios back into Battle Royale with its own playlist alongside Quads and Solos.

Notably, Trios won’t return to Plunder – Warzone’s cash grabbin’ not-battle-royale mode (cheers, VG247). A small glitch briefly meant that the Trios playlist was using old loot tables, but that’s since been patched up.

It might seem a daft thing to get hung up on, but changing squad sizes can have dramatic knock-on effects on the greater flow of battle royale rounds. With even one more player per team, you’re looking at fewer teams, more drawn-out engagements, or the simple hassle of having to find a fourth mate to fill out the cap.

‘Course, having more bodies to hide behind opens up more options for splitting the party, covering each other’s back or going on a roaring four-person helicopter rampage. The option’s still there if you want to drop in Quads – just make sure those extra teammates are clued up on our 70 tips for consistently winning matches.