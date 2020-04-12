Streamer tears out of Call of Duty: Warzone's gulag using a steering wheel

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s map is pretty big. Massive enough that it’s fair to assume you’ll be spending a lot of time driving down its byways and highways between firefights. For one streamer, it only made sense to get behind the wheel himself for some Verdansk road trips. Perfect for driving, less so for shooting – but when he finds himself faced with a 1v1 prison brawl, our reckless driver manages to put together a stunning display of improvisational roadkill.

As the folks at PCGamesN point out, our hapless driver is streamer/comedian Noel Miller – decked out in full military fatigues for a night of unconventional warfare. You can catch the full stream on Twitch, with the full-throttle prison fight kicking off at around 1:21:00.

It all starts out reasonably enough. Well, as reasonable can be expected given Miller’s set-up – driving a truck through Warzone’s winding roads does, at least, make sense. Eventually, though, the streamer makes one hell of a wrong turn into an enemy ambush. In the carnage, the driver is gunned down.

If this were Plunkbat, that’d be the end of it. But in Warzone, downed players find themselves in the (unfortunately-named) Gulag, a 1v1 prison brawl where winners get a second chance back in the battlefield. It’s a tense, all-or-nothing standoff – and one of the players is using a car dashboard.

And yet, somehow…

he gotta uninstall pic.twitter.com/yxcnzh2RKX — Noel Miller (@thenoelmiller) April 11, 2020

Look, it’s not exactly the most technical first-person-shooting you’ll watch today. Strafing left and right, Miller starts worst-foot-forward by stumbling into his opponent’s flashbang. For a second, it looks like he’s done for.

But here, his foe slips up – blindly charging into the streamer’s hiding spot in a moment of misplaced confidence. With two blasts of a shotgun, Miller steals the win, parachuting back into Verdansk in tears of laughter. Not the optimal play, perhaps, but something to consider adding to our Call of Duty: Warzone Gulag guide, right Ollie?

Call of Duty: Warzone’s cross-platform support matches players based on input – gamepads with gamepads, keyboards with keyboards. Perhaps it’s time to add support for less “conventional” input methods.

Then, finally, we can make room in the esports space for the Donkey Konga Bongos-only tournament nobody (read: everybody) asked for.