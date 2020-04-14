Fallout 76 diseases: all the diseases, preventing and curing them
How to cure diseases
You’d imagine that diseases would be more of a problem in the Fallout universe prior to Fallout 76. After all, there are few doctors in the nuclear world of the Fallout universe and the apples are probably incredibly rotten or irradiated by now. But radiation poisoning is just one thing to be aware of now, as other nasty afflictions can include diseases.
Fallout 76 diseases guide
So you’ll need to take different measures to prevent or cure any disease you may come into contact with. I’ve prepared this Fallout 76 diseases guide that details how to prevent contracting a disease, and how to cure them.
- Preventing diseases in Fallout 76
- Curing diseases
- Fallout 76 diseases and symptoms
- Fallout 76 guide series
Preventing diseases in Fallout 76
Much like how it works in the real world, the best way to combat any disease is to not get it in the first place. That may seem like common sense, but there are certain actions that will put you at more risk to getting any disease than not, so here are some of the known things you need to avoid doing.
- Consuming raw food or untreated water.
- Sleeping in beds that are not raised from the ground (ie: roll-out beds).
- Swimming in radioactive water.
- Traversing environments that are irradiated without a gas mask or hazmat suit.
- Attacked by any enemies with the biohazard symbol next to their name. The type of disease inflicted depends on the enemy type.
Curing diseases
So you’ve somehow picked up a disease. That sucks. You won’t see any physical symptoms on your character like a pox, but the diseases that you can contract are of a stupidly wide variety. More on that in a bit, but you’re probably wondering how to get rid of it.
There are a couple of ways, namely by finding antibiotics, crafting disease cures, or just by waiting it out. Dying doesn’t get rid of the disease, so if the disease is really hindering your progress, just seek out the cure. If you’re ever in the position where you can find disease cures, make sure you have a few spare in case there’s a particularly debilitating infection.
Alternatively, you can also head to the Whitespring Golf Club and look for the white gazebo. There you can drink from the sulphur water fountain to cure your disease.
Once you’ve contracted a disease, you normally can’t get it again for 45 minutes. Different diseases can’t be contracted for 30 minutes. The only exception to this is by leaving the server and joining a new one. The way that doing this can be helpful is if you picked up the Plague Walker mutation. This gives you a poison aura, the effect of which scales with the number of diseases you have at any given time.
Fallout 76 diseases and symptoms
Now you know how to prevent and cure the diseases, it’s best to know everything about the diseases that you can contract in the game. Below is a table with all the diseases, their symptoms, and the duration should you wish to wait them out.
|Disease
|Symptoms
|Duration
|Blood Worms
|Take 25% more damage.
|15 minutes
|Bone Worms
|Take 50% more limb damage.
|15 minutes
|Buzz Drain
|-2 Intelligence
|15 minutes
|Dysentery
|Increased thirst rate.
|15 minutes
|Fever Claw
|-25% ranged weapon damage
|15 minutes
|Flap Limb
|-2 Strength
|15 minutes
|Glowing Pustules
|Bleed radiation from wounds.
|15 minutes
|Heat Flashes
|-2 Endurance
|15 minutes
|Jelly Fingers
|+50% Ranged VATS AP cost.
|15 minutes
|Lock Joint
|+50% Melee VATS AP cost
|15 minutes
|Needle Spine
|-10 Carrying limit
|15 minutes
|Parasites
|Periodic food loss.
|15 minutes
|Rad Worms
|Take 50% more radiation damage.
|15 minutes
|Rattle Hands
|-25% damage with ranged weapons
|15 minutes
|Shell Shock
|AP drain from wounds.
|15 minutes
|Sludge Lung
|Max AP: -50
AP Regen: -50
|15 minutes
|Snot Ear
|-2 Perception
|15 minutes
|Swamp Gas
|-2 Charisma
|15 minutes
|Swamp Itch
|-2 Agility
|15 minutes
|The Blight
|Suffer -1 to all S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats.
|15 minutes
|Weeping Sores
|Bleed from wounds.
|15 minutes
|The Woopsies
|-2 Luck
|15 minutes
