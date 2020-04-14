Fallout 76 mutations: the best and worst mutations

Not even an apple a day can prevent mutations, and while the mutations are hyper-unrealistic in the real world (you’re more likely to just die rather than grow a new appendage), Fallout 76 introduces new. So you’ll need to take different measures to prevent or cure any disease you may come into contact with. With the new mutations, it can be confusing as to which mutations are worth keeping and what the downsides may be.

Fallout 76 mutations guide

To that end, I’ve prepared this Fallout 76 mutations guide that will go over the best and worst mutations, and how to get rid of them if you wish.

What are mutations in Fallout 76?

Mutations are effects that are inflicted on a player when certain conditions are met. They can introduce debilitating effects that the player must manage until they find a cure, but they also introduce some positive effects. For example, while the Adrenal Reaction reduces your maximum HP by 50, it gives you a bonus to weapon damage while at low HP.

Avoiding mutation may be ideal for some people that want to keep their human as pure as possible, but for those who wish to alter their DNA, there are certain ways that you can expedite that process. These include:

Standing close to any hazardous waste.

Interacting with any of the petrified corpses.

Eating unpurified food or drinking water.

Swimming or standing in pools of water.

Breathing in noxious gasses.

Being attacked by toxic enemies or Feral Ghouls.

How long does a mutation last?

Mutations are almost permanent once you obtain them, with the only way to remove them entirely being to chug some Radaways. You can of course just expose yourself to more radiation to change your current mutation, however this just replaces one with another. Dying won’t remove your mutations, so if you have any mutations that you were hoping to keep, an untimely death won’t be a worry.

There is a perk however that allows you to keep your mutations. Starched Genes is unlocked at level 1 in Luck and at the second rank will ensure that you never mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations. Therefore if you wish to have mutations in your build and want to ensure you never lose them, grab this perk and invest in it.

Where to find mutation serums

Sometimes, you’ll purposely want to have a certain mutation or suppress the negative effects of your current mutation. To do this, you’ll need to obtain serums, which are only able to be crafted with the use of serum recipes.

All of the serum recipes are found in The Whitespring Bunker and are sold by the MODUS science terminal in the science wing. They do cost a lot of caps though, 24,000 per recipe to be exact.

Fallout 76 mutations and their effects

Now you know how about how to obtain the mutations, it’s best to know everything about the mutations that you can obtain in the game. Below is a table with all the mutations, as well as any positive or negative effects.

Mutation Positive effects Negative effects Adrenal Reaction Increased weapon damage and quick health regeneration at low HP. Maximum HP -50 Bird Bones +4 Intelligence. Falling from heights is more gradual. -4 Strength. Carnivore Meat provides double the benefits and no diseases. Cannot eat vegetables. Chameleon While unarmoured and standing still; gain invisibility. N/A Eagle Eyes Critical damage +25%.

+4 Perception. -4 Strength. Egg Head +6 Intelligence. -3 Strength.

-3 Endurance. Electrically Charged Chance to shock melee attackers upon being hit. Small amount of damage is inflicted to the player. Empath -25% damage taken by teammates. +33% damage taken by player. Grounded 100 Energy Resistence. -20% Energy damage. Healing Factor Health regeneration +300%. Chem effects -55%. Herbivore Vegetables provide double the benefits and no diseases. Cannot eat meat. Herd Mentality +2 to all SPECIAL stats when grouped. -2 to all SPECIAL stats when solo. Marsupial Carry weight +20

Improved jump height. -4 Intelligence. Plague Walker Poison aura scaling with your diseases (up to a ceiling of 4). Only active when diseased. Scaly Skin +50 damage and energy resistance. -50 AP. Speed Demon +20 movement speed.

Faster reload speed. Hunger and thirst rates increased while moving. Talons Punching attacks deal 25% more damage and Bleed damage for 5 seconds.

-4 Agility Twisted Muscles +25% melee damage. Better chance to cripple enemy limbs. -50% gun accuracy. Unstable Isotope Chance to irradiate melee attackers with a small explosion when struck. Inflicts a small amount of damage to yourself. Some enemies are immune to the radiation effect.

