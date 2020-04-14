Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord marriage: how to raise children

There comes a time in Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord where you must think about the next generation. In order to bring new life into the world, you need to seduce a partner. Luckily, this is one of the few things in the game that isn’t especially complicated to achieve once you know how.

This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord marriage guide will teach you how to woo a partner and marry them, as well as how to raise children.

How to marry in Bannerlord

In order to start a family, you need to get married to a noble. While only heterosexual marriages are possible in the base game, there are mods to enable same sex partnerships. Getting married is surprisingly simple, so to get married, here are the steps:

Find a noble of the opposite gender. They usually are travelling between towns or inside castles. Inform them that you wish to marry them. Have a successful conversation with them. This requires making the right choices from multiple options with certain bonuses depending on your charm stat. Wait a while before having a second successful conversation. Propose marriage. Get your partner’s liege’s approval by giving them gifts.

You sadly cannot marry lords, even if they have no spouse. While you can flirt with everyone, you can only marry one partner. This means you cannot marry Rhagaea – leader of the Southern Empire, but you could marry her daughter and heir-apparent Ira.

How to raise children in Bannerlord

Your new bride or groom will join your clan. Keep them around or spend some times with them to trigger a notification that either you or your spouse is pregnant. At this time, being pregnant doesn’t seem to impact your ability to fight or travel.

A few seasons later, you’ll get a second notification to say that your heir has been born. They will age slowly and only be able to aid your army once they become teenagers. Having them in your party will build up their skills and they can even take over your role once you fall in battle.

Aside from combat or as another clan member, your children can also be used to merge families together through marriage to build social standing.

