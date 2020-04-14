Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Team Fortress 2's Soldier voice actor has passed away with coronavirus

Craig Pearson

Contributor

14th April 2020 / 11:04AM

Rick May, the voice of Team Fortress 2’s Soldier, has died after contracting Covid-19 virus. He was 79. He voiced several game characters in his career, notably Peppy Hare in the Starfox games, but he was best known as the growly, rocket-toting military man in Valve’s online shooter.

His passing was reported by Rekindle School, an arts college in Seattle where he was teaching until February before suffering from a stroke. He’s thought to have contracted the Covid-19 virus while he was rehabilitating in a nursing home in Sweden. He was moved to a hospital, but ultimately passed away.

I played so much Team Fortress 2 that his voice was a nightly companion for much of my life. Some of my fondest thoughts of TF2 are soundtrack by his wonderfully silly takes on the Soldier’s military barks. No-one could drop a “maggot” like the Soldier could. He made that word his own. The “Meet The… Soldier” video is an extended joke that’s beautifully told and serves as a fitting tribute to his work.

I’m not the only one taken aback by this. There have been numerous tributes to the man on Twitter and Steam, but my favourite was via a Reddit video of a server performing a military send-off. There can’t be many people out there where such a tribute would be appropriate, but this is perfect.

GOD SPEED YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD from r/tf2

He will be missed.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Team Fortress 2

857 hours later...

200

Valve confirm "hardly anyone" is working on TF2, so the community has made their own plans

14

TF2 turns twelve, celebrates with Scream Fortress XI

6

MacOS's 32-bit-breaking Catalina update is live, wreaking havoc on classic game collections

49

Latest articles

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord siege guide: how to attack towns and castles

All of the siege weapons explained

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord marriage: how to raise children

How to seduce nobles

Best graphics card 2020: The best AMD and Nvidia GPUs for gaming

Playing your cards right

Take another Journey when it comes to Steam in June

10