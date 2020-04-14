Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

There's a brand new XCOM spin-off coming out next week

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

14th April 2020 / 5:09PM

Fancy a follow-up game to XCOM 2? Well you’re in luck, because there’s one coming out next Friday. 2K Games surprised everyone today by announcing a new spin-off, XCOM: Chimera Squad – it’s not a proper sequel, but a shorter standalone story set after the events of XCOM 2.

It’s bringing a bunch of new and improved features to the series – like letting you select your squad from 11 agents each with their own personalities, and an update to the turn-based combat to make encounters more “intense and unpredictable”.

“City 31, the setting for XCOM: Chimera Squad, has become a model of peace in the post-invasion world,” says the Steam page. “However, not all of Earth’s inhabitants support interspecies alliance. Chimera Squad, an elite force of human and alien agents, must work together to destroy the underground threats driving the city toward chaos.”

There are 11 new agents, each with their own individual personalities and abilities. There’s a focus on team composition in Chimera Squad, as certain characters will be able to use combos with each other that could be vital to succeeding in your missions.

Breach Mode is a new thing being added, too. It’s a new combat phase that lets you “strategically assign your agents to different entry points and coordinate their assault with a range of Breach-specific skills”.

I’ve never been a huge fan of XCOM, but even I’ll admit this all sounds pretty good. I’m a sucker for any game that lets me choose which squadmates I wanna hang out with.

Adam Smith said “XCOM 2 is an improvement on its predecessor in every way” in his XCOM 2 review, I wonder if Chimera Squad will meet those same standards.

XCOM: Chimera Squad releases on Steam on April 24th. It’s currently on sale for 50%, making it the pretty reasonable price of £8.50/€10/$10 until May 1st.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen

Beyond expansion

112

Five Months Later, How Has XCOM 2 Changed?

Also: the DLC, reviewed

57

Wot I Think: XCOM 2

Resistance is futile

142

7 essential mods for XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen

Faster, smarter and more control

70

Latest articles

The RPS Verdict: Ancient Enemy

Bath time

1

Preview: shape nations and annoy kings in Old World, the new 4X from Civ 4's Soren Johnson

Old World Trading Company

3

If you like a lot of headcrabs, Half-Life: Alyx now has a horde mode mod

Minecraft's official ray-tracing update launches in beta this week

6