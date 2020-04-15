Blade Runnery city builder Industries Of Titan is out now in early access

Industries Of Titan has been released on the Epic Games Store. The early access city builder and strategy game combo will push you to turn the grey blocks of a ruined civilisation into neon-fringed cityscape.

Seriously, I’ve Instagrammed c-beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate, so I know what I’m talking about.

You’re the CEO of a corporation given space on Titan to build up a new HQ. You process the surrounding dead buildings into resources. Interestingly, you can build up rooms within certain buildings, so you can customise how your headquarters work.

It’s driven by an extreme form of capitalism, meaning you buy in ‘migrants’ to populate your city and then monetise those people by forcing them to watch adverts. You can also drive them into your workforce. That’s a small price to pay for a game that can do this:

Yay, capitalism! It’s so early in the development that large chunks of the game aren’t available just yet. There’s no combat to fret over, which is a shame as it has a hilarious counter-measure where your city sinks into the ground to hide from attackers. That’s the sort of thing that gets me pointing and clapping.

For now, early adopters will be left with the complexities city planning and municipal infrastructure. I know there are people reading this who are already excited at the thought of setting up an electrical grid for those Ridley Scott backdrops.

It’s £23.99/$29.99/€24.99 on EGS, and will be coming to Steam in 2021.