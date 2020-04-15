Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
15

Here's proof that Valorant lets you outsmart rather than just outshoot

A Spy reborn

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

15th April 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post

The more I play of Valorant, the more my respect for it increases. Riot are onto something good with their hybrid of CS:GO and Overwatch, and I’m not just saying that because of this video where I kill an entire enemy team by myself.

As I wind up doing in every class-based game, I’ve picked a character I like and now not playing them feels wrong. That character is Omen, and he is a sneaky teleporting bastard. The best kind.

These are, if you’ll forgive some masturbatory horn-tooting, damn fine sneaks. I start by using Omen’s ultimate ability, which is a teleport that lets me appear anywhere on the map. It takes a while and alerts everyone in a large radius of the destination, though, so I need to be careful. Or lucky.

No one hears me this time, allowing me to take down two defenders before they clock what’s happened. Then I get a third, no doubt responding to their teammate’s panicked (but woefully imprecise) cries about an Omen in their backline. That’s when I teleport over to the other side of the room, knowing my two remaining opponents will have their crosshairs trained on where I was last. Sure enough, the fourth baddie bumbles straight into my sights.

I duck behind a wall, to reload and hide from my last opponent’s player-revealing arrow. Then I fire my blinding ability through that wall, before creeping round the corner and teleporting directly behind him. I then knife him in his back, because I am a showboating cretin.

My delighted squeal at the end says more about Valorant than I can here. This is the closest I’ve ever felt to playing the Spy in Team Fortress 2, where success hangs on sneaky misdirection. Being quick on the draw is still ultimately more important than getting clever with abilities, but as I’ve already argued, abilities bring the game to life.

I am obviously chuffed to now have evidence.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (15)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant error codes list: how to fix your Valorant error

How to sort out those pesky Error 43s and installing issues

Valorant Store: how to purchase Valorant Points and use the Store

Plus how to purchase new agents and cosmetics with Valorant Points

Valorant ranks list: all ranks and badges explained

Learn how skill-based matchmaking works in Riot's new tactical shooter

Valorant Haven map callouts and tips

Latest articles

Best SSD for gaming 2020: top SATA, NVMe and external SSDs

Solid state of the art

Overwatch’s newest hero, Echo, is now live, now live, now live…

FPS roguelike Receiver 2 lets you panic over fiddly guns today

3

Have you played... Neverwinter Nights 2?

Two is the magic number, right?

21