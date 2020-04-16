Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Assassin’s Creed 2 is free to keep via Uplay until Friday

Craig Pearson

Contributor

16th April 2020 / 10:51AM

Assassin’s Creed II can be grabbed from Uplay for zero monies this week. I have some very fond memories of the second Assassin’s Creed game, even after… oh. Oh no. No, no, no. 11 years? That can’t be right. I’ll just double-check. Nope, it’s right. Well, fu-

-rther analysis shows that I am now old. It had to happen eventually.

ACII was the first good stab-em-up of Ubisoft’s gargantuan time-bending series. It started off the trend where every even-numbered game was the fun one. A refreshing renaissance, set in 15th century Italy, where Ezio Auditore da Firenze would sprint over the rooftops of Florence and Venice. It embraced the inherent nonsense of the concept like a stabby soap opera, with a lot of shouting about death and honour. But it used the setting to its fullest. I remember escaping guards by hopping on a gondola. If you need any further reason to grab it for nought, it has Leonardo da Vinci aiding the player as the gadget maker. He’s the Q to Ezio’s Bond, building you his wacky flying machine to help you traverse the large cities.

It’s free until tomorrow from Uplay. It won’t have any of the multiplayer components, which were sadly shut down in 2018. There’s also some oddness between the UK and the US versions. It looks like we only get the standard version in the UK, whereas the US freebie is the deluxe edition. That’s the one that comes with a real knife to stab your enemies with, so be careful when downloading it.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The 9 dodgiest religions in games

One Off The List

63

Here We Go Again... Ubi DRM Really Cracked?

183

Ubisoft Says Server Downtime Due To Attacks

180

Ubisoft's DRM Servers Broken All Day

318

Latest articles

Fallout 76 weapons: where to find the bow in Wastelanders

All the weapon stats

Farewell, Astrid Johnson

9

Best gaming keyboard 2020: the top mechanical, budget and wireless keyboards

The key question

1

Doom Eternal secrets: every secret location

Unlocking the Unmakyr