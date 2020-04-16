Assassin’s Creed 2 is free to keep via Uplay until Friday

Assassin’s Creed II can be grabbed from Uplay for zero monies this week. I have some very fond memories of the second Assassin’s Creed game, even after… oh. Oh no. No, no, no. 11 years? That can’t be right. I’ll just double-check. Nope, it’s right. Well, fu-

-rther analysis shows that I am now old. It had to happen eventually.

ACII was the first good stab-em-up of Ubisoft’s gargantuan time-bending series. It started off the trend where every even-numbered game was the fun one. A refreshing renaissance, set in 15th century Italy, where Ezio Auditore da Firenze would sprint over the rooftops of Florence and Venice. It embraced the inherent nonsense of the concept like a stabby soap opera, with a lot of shouting about death and honour. But it used the setting to its fullest. I remember escaping guards by hopping on a gondola. If you need any further reason to grab it for nought, it has Leonardo da Vinci aiding the player as the gadget maker. He’s the Q to Ezio’s Bond, building you his wacky flying machine to help you traverse the large cities.

It’s free until tomorrow from Uplay. It won’t have any of the multiplayer components, which were sadly shut down in 2018. There’s also some oddness between the UK and the US versions. It looks like we only get the standard version in the UK, whereas the US freebie is the deluxe edition. That’s the one that comes with a real knife to stab your enemies with, so be careful when downloading it.