Crytek just accidentally revealed Crysis Remastered

Craig Pearson

Contributor

16th April 2020 / 4:18PM

Poor Crytek. After some apparent teasing of it, they just let everyone know they’re remastering their 2007 PC-melting FPS Crysis by accidentally making the official site live. In the short time the site was online, someone grabbed the key art.

Nibel on Twitter managed to snatch the art before it was taken down, and I can confirm seeing the logo on the official site before everything was restored. There was also an official description, which revealed that “Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware – and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”

I’d love to see them do more to the game than just upgrade the technology. Crysis was a big and bold shooter, with state-of-the-art graphics and physics. The best parts were fighting against the human soldiers in the first half of the game, using your nanosuit to creatively murder them. It lost its way quite a bit when the aliens were moved front and centre during the latter part of the game. A rethink of the AI and the clumsy final stages is needed.

Crytek have hinted at a remake for a while. In a Cryengine trailer from earlier this year, they showed a small glimpse of that iconic moment of the opening level where you push through the trees into the bay.

Not a lot to go on, but we also know that Crytek ray-tracing tech works on contemporary graphics cards, with no need for dedicated ray-tracing hardware. That’s about as techy as I get, but Digital Foundry have played with a demo of it.

You can try that demo out on your own PC here. I got about 50fps on my Geforce 1080, which surprised me. I thought it would struggle. Crysis was the benchmark for PC hardware performance, so I wouldn’t mind a remaster that strained my system. Test my hardware, Crytek. It’s the only way I can justify an upgrade.

