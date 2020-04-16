Doom Eternal secrets: every secret location

Doom Eternal is a big game with tons of secrets hidden throughout. Most are just the secret items hidden throughout all of the levels, which we will provide links to here. I should warn you that the rest of this article contains major spoilers.

Doom Eternal secrets guide

Some are easter eggs to put a smile on your face, while others are game changers. This guide will go over the secrets and unlockables found within Doom Eternal.

If you are looking for more information about how to unlock the various secrets in the levels, or even on the old-school desktop PC or other easter eggs found in the game, this is the guide for you.

Every secret location in Doom Eternal

Much like the classic Doom games, there are a ton of secret items that are hidden all through the game. They’re found not just in the levels, but also the “Fortress of Doom” hub. There are an awful lot of them, so it’s better to just have a look at the individual levels themselves and see what secrets can be uncovered.

Doom Eternal secrets level guides

How to unlock the PC

The old-school desktop PC in the Doomguy’s gaming den has two options to select. The first option allows you to see the installation progress of “something”. This is in fact, the original version of Doom, complete with CRT 4:3 aspect ratio.

Doom Eternal cheat code locations

Upon returning to the Fortress of Doom with all the cheat disks, the option to check the installation will now transform into an option to open Doom. This version is Ultimate Doom, as it includes the fourth episode but it looks to be emulated within Doom Eternal.

If you crashed to Windows when attempting to open the classic Doom from the desktop PC, this has now been patched and should now work.

What is the password

The second option on the old-school desktop PC requires you to enter a password. To enter letters, you need to scroll up and down to get the appropriate letters to show. You only need to have the correct letters show to unlock what’s behind it.

The password is “FLYNNTAGGART”.

Once you’ve got the password correct, it’ll be accepted automatically without the need to press enter. The reward is Doom II: Hell On Earth. It’s unclear which version of Doom II this is as there are no obvious tells if it includes any of the add-on levels that were available separately.

How to unlock the Unmakyr

Slayer Key locations

It doesn’t have any weapon mods, but it fires a spread shot that is very powerful. While the BFG still wins in terms of overall damage per shot, the Unmakyr does do a lot of damage to certain enemies very quickly.

Doom Eternal easter eggs

There are various easter eggs in Doom Eternal hidden within Doom Eternal. Here are just a few of the ones we have found so far.

The records you collect are displayed in the Fortress of Doom. They are the pictures hanging from the wall and feature tracks from various id Software games. These include Doom, Quake, and Commander Keen. Press E to look at them, then Space to play the music.

Several suits can be unlocked using Sentinel Batteries. One is themed on the classic Doomguy suit.

In the same room as the toys and desktop PC, there is an adorable painting with the Doom Slayer in it with his pet rabbit Daisy.

Daisy can also be found hidden in each level, just hopping around. You, sadly, cannot pet the rabbit.

The third mission – Cultist Base – has a couple of Commander Keen enemies, known as the Dopefish, hidden around the level. Destroying them with explosions from mines or gunshots rewards you with 1-Ups. One is found just after unlocking the first Cultist door if you head right and jump down to the lower ledge. Swing on the monkey bars and you should see a wall with a green monster sticking out of the frozen ice.

Standing in lava damages you slowly rather than instantly killing you, but if you run out of lives, there is a rather obvious nod to the Terminator films that happens.

The books on the bookshelf have references to literary works and games, including a rather obscure Daikatana reference. This is also where you find a reference to the Doom books in the novel “RET-CONNED: The Life And Times Of Flynn Taggart”.

The comics strewn throughout the Doomguy’s gaming room have “Taggart Comics Group” on them, another reference to Flynn Taggart.

