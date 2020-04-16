Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Fallout 76 weapons: where to find the bow in Wastelanders

All the weapon stats

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

16th April 2020

Featured post Fallout 76 weapons

Fallout 76 has more stuff trying to kill you than ever before, with other humans being other players that are more likely to shoot first. Therefore, you’ll need good weapons to defend yourself: Melee weapons, ranged weapons, maybe an explosive or two. Perhaps the only way to get an enemy off your back is to make them eat a Fat Man nuke.

Fallout 76 weapons guide

While the weapons you have aren’t massively different from Fallout 4, they now have levels in addition to the multiple mods you can add to them. In this Fallout 76 weapons guide, we will go over how to make weapons, where to find and applying weapon mods, and where to find the bow in the Wastelanders update.

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with Fallout 76 should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. Weapons work in very much the same way they’ve always had, but there’s a couple of things to keep an eye out for, such as the condition of your weapons.

How to craft weapons in Fallout 76

At any Weapon Workbench, you can make your own weapons provided that you have the relevant materials. These require recipes for the relevant weapon, meaning you’ll need to scavenge the world for notes with the relevant weapon, or to break down any copies of that weapon you have crafted. This is also conveniently where you repair items, which is important because broken weapons do nothing for you and perfect condition weapons can be scrapped for an increased chance to obtain the recipe for that weapon.

Keep an eye on condition

One of the stranger and unexplained things about Fallout 76 is no matter which weapon you create or find out in the wild, it will have a different maximum condition. For a visual demonstration of this click play on the GIF above. Note how the maximum condition will go up and down despite the fact that both weapons are the same type of weapon, have the same stats, and don’t have any modifications attached to them.

That isn’t to say that modifications don’t do anything at all, they definitely affect your condition a little bit. Weapons also degrade quite quickly, so make sure that you have a fair quantity of junk to repair your gear with.

How to get the bow in Fallout 76 Wastelanders

With the Wastelanders update, there are some new weapons that were introduced. One of them is the bow. The easiest way to get the bow in Fallout 76 is to buy the recipe. They can be found at either one of the vendors in the new settlements: the raider stronghold at the crashed space station in the northern part of Appalachia, or the settler town of Foundation near Spruce Knob to the south.

You can buy the plans for the bow for roughly 300 caps once you have got a relationship status of at least “cautious”. Once you’ve bought it, make sure you’ve read the recipe. The recipe will be listed in the machine guns list and is crafted in the tinker workbench.

If you want to save on caps though, there’s a quest at the Wayward that if you complete, you’ll get the recipe for the bow.

Getting the compound bow

Do you want something with a little more punch? There is a compound bow that you can get, but you need to put in a lot more work to get it. Keep doing favours for one of the two factions (Settlers or Raiders) to increase their approval of you to “ally”. This is the highest rating and will give you access to more items via their vendors.

Fallout 76 weapons

Obtaining mod recipes in Fallout 76

The simplest way to grab modification recipes is to scrap weapons. You’ll get a random recipe for a particular mod that you can then craft to attach to your weapon of choice. These can do anything from putting a new sight onto a gun, to turning a machete’s blade into a serrated blade to add a bleed effect per hit. It’s worth gathering some extra gear whenever you see a workbench nearby, just so you can nab those recipes.

What are exceptional weapons?

Naturally, there are certain weapons that are just flat out better than others, or indeed “Exceptional”. The ways you obtain them are either based on completing certain Events or quests. These weapons are usually based off a particular base weapon, say a Snubnosed .44 Pistol, and add more stuff on top of that. These weapons can’t be scrapped either, so you don’t need to fret too much about anything other than maintaining them. Some of these weapons, namely the Voice of Set and Blade of Bastet, can be upgraded at weapon workbenches as you increase in level as well. Below are all the Exceptional weapons that are in the game, as well as where to find them.

Weapon NameWeapon TypeBuffs (if any)Location
All RiseTwo-handed meleeN/AComplete the side quest "Mayor for a Day".
Ancient BladeOne-handed melee (Sword)N/AComplete the Event quest "Breach and Clear" in The Ash Heap.
Chance to drop.
Anti-Scorched Training Pistol10mm Automatic Pistol+25% damage to Scorched.
-20% damage to all other foes.		Obtained just before entering the Belching Betty mine in the quest "Into the Fire".
Black DiamondOne-handed meleeN/AComplete quest "Flavors of Mayhem"
Blade of BastetOne-handed meleeIncreases the armour penetration when hitting enemies.

The armour penetration is increased when wearing the Eye of Ra outfit.		Complete quest "Forging a Legend".
Bunker BusterHeavy Gun (Explosive)N/AComplete quest "One of Us".
Camden WhackerOne-handed melee (blunt)N/ASpend Fuzzy Tokens accrued in Camden Park shop. Tokens can be obtained with the Daily Quest in Camden Park.
Daisy CutterHeavy Gun (Explosive)N/AComplete side quest "An Organic Panic".
The DragonNon-automatic Rifle (Exotic Weapon)Extra limb damage and an increased chance to cripple.N/A
DrossThrown Weapon - not useful.None - not useful.Picked up during Daily Quest "Mistaken Identity" in Camden Park. Not useful outside of that quest.
Grant's SaberOne-handed melee (Sword)N/AObtained during quest "Forging a Legend".
Meteoric SwordOne-handed melee (Sword)+10% damage against humans.
90% reduced weight and 50% increased durability.		Event: Lode Baring in The Ash Heap
Only a certain chance to drop when completing the event.
NailerOne-handed melee (Sword)Increased damage given at lower HP.Event: One Violent Night in Savage Divide.
Chance to drop.
Paddle BallExotic WeaponN/ASpend Fuzzy Tokens accrued in Camden Park shop. Tokens can be obtained with the Daily Quest in Camden Park.
Pumpkin GrenadesGrenadeTarget takes additional damage and radiation for 5 seconds.Complete Daily Quest "Trick or Treat" in Pumpkin House (Savage Divide)
PyrolyzerHeavy Gun (Energy)Reduces your target's damage output by 20% for 3 seconds when hit.Reward for Side quest: "Tracking Unknowns".
Rose's SyringerPipe Gun (Exotic)N/A (low damage, but needed for the quest.)Obtained during the beginning of Rose's main quest "Flavors of Mayhem".
Somerset Special.44 Non-automatic Pistol (Scoped)N/AComplete Event "Back on the Beat" in Morgantown (The Forest)
Voice of SetNon-automatic PistolAdds electric-based damage when hitting robot enemies.
Increased damage and a chance to stun robots when wearing the Eye of Ra.		Complete quest "Prototypical Problems".
Vox SyringerPipe Gun (Exotic)Enables your target to speak.Start the Daily Qurest "Someone to Talk To" in Monongah (Savage Divide)

Fallout 76 weapons

Fallout 76 weapon stats

Not much is known about all of the weapons in Fallout 76, though there are a huge number of them that you can create at Weapon Workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so naturally the better the level, the better the stats. It’s also worth noting that the corresponding bullets for ranged weapons can be created at Tinker’s Workbenches.

There are three tables below that describe all of the ranged weapons, melee weapons, and all of the legendary weapon effects.

Ranged weapons

Weapon NameBase damageBase Fire rateBase RangeBase Weight
.44 Pistol49684/1564.3
10mm Pistol1643120/2284.3
10mm SMG129184/1566.2
50 Cal Machine Gun1891204/39528.8
Anti-Scorched Training Pistol12751084.4
Assault Rifle1740120/22813.2
Auto Grenade Launcher1189139518
Black Powder Blunderbuss1084123
Black Powder Pistol1084204/3953
Black Powder Rifle1324204/3956
Broadsider1043204/39524.4
Combat Rifle2733120/22811.2
Combat Shotgun612072/18011.9
Crossbow1004168/3597.2
Cryolator14 (energy)286120/22813.3
Double Barrel Shotgun87361809.6
The Dragon17044196
Enclave Plasma Gun18 (+18 Energy)33120/2284
Fat Man473411720.5
Flamer26 (Energy)917216.1
Flare Gun561472
Gamma Gun33 (+50 Rad)672283.1
Gatling Gun27105120/22828.4
Gatling Laser9 (Energy)273204/39519.4
Gatling Plasma16 (Energy)91204/39530.6
Gauss Rifle23567204/3915.8
Handmade Rifle2040120/22813.6
Harpoon Gun141212016.4
Hunting Rifle453132/2409.6
Laser Pistol10 (Energy)501204
Lever Action Rifle825123/2319
Light Machine Gun16929156/24721.6
M79 Grenade Launcher924120/2288.9
Minigun2527339527.5
Missile Launcher124439521
Paddle Ball125122
Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol40392/1683.2
Pipe Pistol146084/1564.7
Pipe Revolver40684/1563.2
Nuka Quantum Grenade300N/AN/A
Plasma Pistol20 (+20 Energy)33120/2284
Pump Action Shotgun67572/18011.2
Radium Rifle30 (+13 Rad damage)40120/22811.9
Railway Rifle9910120/22814.4
Rose's Syringer141561.3
Salvaged Assaultron Head72 (Energy)4948
Single Action Revolver456204/3956.2
Submachine Gun1291846.15
Syringer141565.3
Tesla Rifle48 (Energy)40120/2288.2
Ultracite Gatling Laser16 (Energy)273204/39519.4
Ultracite Laser Pistol24 (Energy)50120/2284
Voice of Set566844.6
Vox Syringer14/7204/3952.3
Western Revolver676120/2285.3
Baseball Grenade125N/A941
Cryogenic Grenade100N/A940.5
Dross5N/A940.5
Fragmentation Grenade150N/A940.5
Fragmentation Grenade MIRV100N/A941
Hallucigen Gas Grenade1 (causes frenzy)N/A941
Molotov Cocktail50 (8 Energy)N/A940.5
Nuka Grenade250 (125 Rads)N/A940.5
Nuka Quantum Grenade300 (125 Rads)N/A940.5
Orbital Scan Beacon1 (Energy) - marks enemiesN/A940.5
Orbital Strike Beacon1 - Throws an orbital missile platform at the designated location.N/A941
Plasma Grenade200 (200 energy)N/A940.5
Pulse Mine175 (175 energy)N/A940.5
Pumpkin Grenade80 (40 Rads)N/A940.5
Throwing Knives75N/A120.25
Tomahawk100N/A120.7
Cryo Mine175N/A940.5
Explosive Bait200N/A940.5
Fragmentation Mine150N/A940.5
Nuke Mine250 (125 Rads)N/A940.5
Plasma Mine200 (200 Energy)N/A940.5
Pulse Mine175 (175 Energy)N/A940.5

Melee weapons

Weapon NameBase damageSpeedWeight
Ancient Blade24Medium3
Assaultron Blade32Medium3
Baseball Bat35Slow3
Binoculars7 (not intended as a weapon)Fire Rate: 1
Range: 117		2
Blade of Bastet53Medium3
Board31Slow3
Bowie Knife17Fast1
Boxing Glove23Medium1
Camden Whacker6Medium2
Chainsaw1Speed: 45
Range: 12
12
Chinese Officer Sword25Medium3
Combat Knife15Fast1
Commie Whacker6Medium2
Cultist Blade29Medium3
Cultist Dagger20Fast1
Death Tambo28Medium0.5
Deathclaw Gauntlet48Medium10
Drill22Very Fast2.4
Fire Axe42Slow3
Golf Club31Slow3
Grant's Saber26Medium3
Grognak's Axe40Medium10
Guitar Sword40Medium3
Hatchet22Medium3
Knuckles17Medium0.5
Lead Pipe17Medium3
Machete22Medium2
Meat Hook25Medium2
Meteoric Sword36Medium0.3
Mole Miner Gauntlet33Medium15
Mr. Handy Buzz Blade51Very Fast10
Multi-purpose Axe31Slow4
Nailer32Medium3
Pickaxe37Slow3.5
Pipe Wrench24Medium2
Pitchfork24Medium2
Pole Hook46Slow7
Pool Cue31Slow1
Power Fist48Medium4
Protest Sign11Slow3
Revolutionary Sword25Medium3
Ripper4Very Fast6
Rolling Pin15Medium1
Security Baton23Medium2
Shishkebab41 (+37 Energy)Medium3
Shovel17Slow6
Sickle22Medium3
Ski Sword35Medium3
Sledgehammer46Slow12
Spear25Medium2
Super Sledge77Slow20
Switchblade28Fast1
Tire Iron22Medium2
Walking Cane22Medium2
War Drum45Slow20

Legendary weapon effects

Sometimes you’ll randomly find some especially good weapons out in the field, mostly on legendary enemies. If your chosen quarry has a star next to its name and is randomly restoring its health, these are the enemies that have a good chance of dropping legendary gear.

You may receive good weapons as part of a quest reward too. Given that they’re randomised drops, we can’t tell you much more than that to track them down, but here are the ones we’ve seen in the game thus far:

Modifier nameModifier description
Anti-Scorched+25% damage to Scorched.
-20% damage to all other enemies.
Anti-TankIgnores 50% of target's armour.
Assassin's+10% damage to human players.
Berserker'sDeal more damage to enemies if you have low damage resistance.
BloodiedDeal more damage when at lower health.
Concussive+33% chance to hit with VATS.
Executioner's+50% damage when target foe is below 40% health.
ExplosiveBullets explode for an additional 15 damage when fired. It has an area of affect.
Exterminator's+50% damage to Mirelurks and bugs.
FuriousEach consecutive hit on the same target will increase the damage they take.
Ghoul Slayer's+50% damage to Ghoul enemies.
Hunter's+50% damage to animals.
InstigatingDeal double damage to target if target is at full health.
Junkie'sDeals more damage based on the number of Chem withdrawal effects you are currently suffering from.
Medic'sDealing VATS Critical damage heals you and your group.
Mutant's+10% damage if you are mutated.
Mutant Slayer's+30% damage to Super Mutant enemies.
Never EndingUnlimited ammunition capacity when firing this weapon.
NocturnalIncreases damage during the nighttime as it progresses.
Reduced damage during daytime hours.
Stalker's+100% VATS accuracy at 50% of the AP cost if not in combat.
Suppressor'sReduce your target's damage output by 20% for 3 seconds.
Troubleshooter's+30% damage to robot enemies.
Two ShotEach shot fires an extra projectile.
VampiricRestores a small chunk of health when the weapon is swung/fired. If it's a melee weapon, it doesn't have to hit an enemy.
Zealot's+30% damage to Ghouls.

Fallout 76 guide

Fallout 76 guide series

These are all of the Fallout 76 weapons. We hope you’ll check back soon as there’s the many quests that the game has throughout the ruined world of Appalachia, what each perk card does, and what you need to craft certain weapons. But for now, do check out the rest of our guides below:

Dave Irwin

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

