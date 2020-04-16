Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Farewell, Astrid Johnson

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

16th April 2020 / 11:01AM

Astrid meets Horace

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the staff of the Rock Paper Shotgun video team. After nine months in the moving image mines, Astrid is leaving to return to life as a freelancer. You may still see her name around these parts in the months and years to come, but for now, join me in saying so long and good luck.

Astrid joined the video team last July and has produced some great videos in the time since. She’s introduced Matthew and Alice to the glory of vampires, used videogame cutscenes to explain film theory, used videogames to explain Ice Road Truckers, and much, much more over on our YouTube channel.

Prior to joining full-time, Astrid was producing articles and other work for the site on a freelance basis, including Soundbyte, an audio mini-series which interviewed subjects about unions, accessible controllers and sex games. They’re still well worth revisiting.

The video team will of course carry on, and we’ll be introducing a new team member next week. For now, please say goodbye to Astrid in the comments below.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fallout 76 weapons: where to find the bow in Wastelanders

All the weapon stats

Assassin’s Creed 2 is free to keep via Uplay until Friday

1

Best gaming keyboard 2020: the top mechanical, budget and wireless keyboards

The key question

1

Doom Eternal secrets: every secret location

Unlocking the Unmakyr

Latest articles

Fallout 76 weapons: where to find the bow in Wastelanders

All the weapon stats

Assassin’s Creed 2 is free to keep via Uplay until Friday

1

Best gaming keyboard 2020: the top mechanical, budget and wireless keyboards

The key question

1

Doom Eternal secrets: every secret location

Unlocking the Unmakyr