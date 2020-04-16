Farewell, Astrid Johnson

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the staff of the Rock Paper Shotgun video team. After nine months in the moving image mines, Astrid is leaving to return to life as a freelancer. You may still see her name around these parts in the months and years to come, but for now, join me in saying so long and good luck.

Astrid joined the video team last July and has produced some great videos in the time since. She’s introduced Matthew and Alice to the glory of vampires, used videogame cutscenes to explain film theory, used videogames to explain Ice Road Truckers, and much, much more over on our YouTube channel.

Prior to joining full-time, Astrid was producing articles and other work for the site on a freelance basis, including Soundbyte, an audio mini-series which interviewed subjects about unions, accessible controllers and sex games. They’re still well worth revisiting.

The video team will of course carry on, and we’ll be introducing a new team member next week. For now, please say goodbye to Astrid in the comments below.