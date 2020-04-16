Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Have You Played... House Flipper?

Flipadelphia

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

16th April 2020 / 7:30AM

I have mentioned this in a supporter post, but House Flipper has become a go-to game in my library for when life just gets too much, like how we all have a library of films to watch when atrociously hungover (mine included Legend and This Is Spinal Tap).

It was a big day for me when I could finally afford a to flip a whole house in House Flipper, that being the titular goal of the game. The awful grey/orange kitchen and living area up top there is my creation, the sort of fun new build advertised for students (except every home in House Flipper is a detached home in a MASSIVE garden).

Turns out, flipping houses is really easy and I don’t know how everyone isn’t winning at capitalism all the time. You just need to do a few odd jobs (waving a mop at dirt until it disappears, repainting a bedroom, mowing a lawn) for a few thousand dollars each, and pretty soon you’ve got enough to turn a three room maisonette type thing into a nook that an old couple will spaff at least $50k on.

Everything in House Flipper is blissfully, tragically easy. Painting a wall is a case of pointing your chosen colour at it. The roller does all the work. And you can get a better roller! You can upgrade your mop! You create order from chaos, like a god creating man from a lump of clay.

Also, there is a menu option to change the cockroach infestations into heaps of broken glass if you have an insect phobia, and I really appreciate that detail, even if I don’t use it myself.

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

