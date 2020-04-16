Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

RPS Asks: you to please take our 2020 readership survey

16th April 2020 / 4:00PM

Every year we come to you with a question: will you fill in the RPS Readership Survey, please? It should only take around 5-10 minutes of your time, and it will be a big help to us.

It’s been put together by our corporate siblings over at Gamer Network and asks what kind of hardware you own, what you’re playing and what you kind of components you might be planning on buying later in the year. If everyone’s thinking about buying a VR headset or an 8K TV this year, for example, then we want to know about it so we can carry on writing stuff that’s relevant to you. It also helps our advertising team make sure the adverts you see on RPS are for things you actually care about.

It doesn’t take long to fill in, and it’s all anonymous, too. Plus, you can skip any questions you don’t fancy answering. You’ll probably notice there are some questions in the survey that aren’t directly related to PC gaming, including topics such as table-top board games, cosplay and mobile gaming, and that’s because this survey is being run across all Gamer Network sites and video channels, such as Eurogamer, VG247, Dicebreaker, USG and the freshly minted Cosplay Central. As a result, if you’ve already filled it out on one of those sites, you don’t need to do it again here.

So, if you’ve got a spare moment today, here’s that survey link again. Thank you!

