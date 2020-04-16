The 6 best things about Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

I’ve been fairly critical of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. I even went far enough to say I couldn’t yet recommend it outright, but maybe I haven’t made it clear that there are a lot of things about it I love.

For example…

The towns

I almost never do, because they take ages to load and 99% of the time I just want to get to the market or report a finished job anyway. Horsey & Sword just isn’t the first/third person 3D exploration game that would make towns like this work.

But that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate their design.

A lot of love went into these. I don’t see them ever quite fitting into the structure of the game without chafing, but I hope to be proved wrong.

Also, a cute touch: you can ask any of the random peasants in town where a specific person is. They’ll then physically lead you over to that person. And better yet, they do so by jogging… but they will walk if they get too far ahead of you, and even stop and wait for you to catch up. Lovely stuff.

The tournaments

Entrants are pitted against each other in teams of 2-4, or sometimes in duels. Losing teams are eliminated (excellently, teamwork is rewarded since you still go through if someone on your team does), and the final round is a showdown for the title. Winnings are random and currently very underwhelming (I’ve won the same named axe several times, and it’s a poor weapon that doesn’t even sell for much), but the idea of a particular piece of kit as a prize is great and I expect it to be improved somewhere down the line. It could even be something you smithed and sold yourself. And of course you can bet on yourself.

Better yet, you can watch the other rounds if you want to. This is surprisingly entertaining, especially when your lieutenants take part. Each culture has its own preferred weapons too. I’m rather fond of the Vlandian tournaments, as their big voulges are devastating and the many crossbows are an excellent leveller.

I’d really like to be able to bet on other contestants, mind, especially if I’m just watching. Maybe even get roguery points for betting on someone, then letting then knock me out.

Delegation

I don’t want to fetch crap for this guy, but I do want his money. Hey! Hey, not-Matheld!

My name is Katj-

Whatever. Go do this job for the pig collector.

I uh, I’m the guildmaster of the imperial-

I don’t care.

But better yet, Bannerlord also lets you delegate control of your army during battles. Not just by sending them in from the map to auto-resolve, but down on the ground, when you’ve got your spear out. Its formation and tactical systems are clunky and take a lot of getting used to, but if you’re confident in your army and/or you just feel like throwing some lords off their horses and kicking their teeth out, a mere button press will empower your mooks to make their own decisions. Supoib.

The silence

This should be in most games, but definitely all strategy games and RPGs that you’re likely to play for many, many hours. It stretches a soundtrack out for a far longer time, and means that you’ll get chance moments where music suddenly kicks in just when things are getting dramatic. Bannerlord has some lovely music, but I would have switched it off within a day like I do with most other games if some periods of respite weren’t built in.

The map

Bannerlord’s map is gorgeous, and feels both massive and navigable enough to make long trips worth considering. Huge swathes of it are heavily forested, lakes and rivers shimmer and glow in the twilight, snow spreads across the map, and all three combine especially around Loch Scotnot, ringed by three Battanian towns in close proximity. Even the towns and villages are nice to look at from up here.

The little details

The way that two fighting people will sometimes stop trading blows and pause to stare at each other for a few moments, then continue fighting. Sure it might even be a bug, but I like it. The way another trooper will run up to replace the man who just got shot while pushing the battering ram. A brave, stupid man. The little animations when parties on the map are fighting, and the way your own one reflects what you’re armed with. The noise throwing axes make when they whirl past your head.

There’s a lot about Bannerlord to make it worth waiting for, and I’d be shocked if there isn’t more on the way even before considering what modders will have done by the time its early access period is over.