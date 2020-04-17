Best gaming monitor deals of the week - 17th April 2020

It’s not a great time if you’re looking for a good gaming monitor deal right now, as stock levels are low and prices remain high. Indeed, there are practically next to no gaming monitor deals around in the US right now, but thankfully there are still a handful of good ones happening in the UK. As a result, I’ve done my best to round up the very best gaming monitor deals available right now to help you get best price possible.

Below, you’ll find lots of my best gaming monitor recommendations at the lowest prices I’ve been able to find for them, as well as a bunch of other great gaming monitor deals I’ve spotted along the way that I’m confident will have accurate panels. Whether you’re looking for the best G-Sync monitor deals or cheap ultrawide deals, here are the best gaming monitor deals of the week.

When I test gaming monitors at RPS, high colour accuracy is key, as is a good contrast ratio and low, deep black levels. This is often dictated by a monitor’s panel type, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN, but there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens.

You may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate, as this will help games feel much smoother if you’ve got a powerful enough graphics card. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates.

However, if you’d rather get something a bit cheaper, then a smart move is to opt for one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that will still let Nvidia GPU owners take advantage of the screen’s variable refresh rate tech, but don’t come with any of the other benefits offered by a full-fat G-Sync screen. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support. For more info on how they all differ, have a read of our FreeSync vs G-Sync vs G-Sync Compatible article.

If you’re after an ultrawide monitor, remember that some games might not support the full 21:9 aspect ratio, resulting in black bars down the side of the screen. Personally, I’ve never been particularly bothered by this, as the odd black bar here and there is well worth putting up with when you’re playing some of the best ultrawide games around.

Best gaming monitor deals (UK):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

The 4K big brother of the excellent Acer Predator XB241H, this is an incredible price for a 4K Nvidia G-Sync monitor. Its black and red design may not be quite as attractive as Acer’s more recent gaming monitors, but this is still a fantastic monitor for the money.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Our current best pick for the best 240Hz monitor money can buy (and £60 cheaper than last week), the Alienware AW2518H has superb colour accuracy straight out of the box, and it also has full Nvidia G-Sync support for Nvidia graphics card owners. For more info, have a read of our Alienware AW2518H review.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, TN panel

It’s almost as expensive as the 4K Acer listed above, but this 1440p Asus monitor is still a great option for those after a G-Sync gaming monitor with a high refresh rate. It’s £60 cheaper than normal, too, which ain’t half bad for a full-fat G-Sync screen.

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

The FreeSync sibling of the excellent Alienware AW2518H, this is one of the best 240Hz FreeSync monitors you can buy today. It’s also one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a great fit for Nvidia and AMD graphics card owners alike. It’s also dropped in price since last week, saving you just over £70.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

The same price as last week, AOC’s curved 144Hz gaming screen really is one of the best around. In fact, it was my top recommendation for those on a budget until its even better sibling, the AOC 24G2U, came along, which is sadly out of stock at the moment. Still, the C24G1 remains an excellent gaming monitor, and while it’s not an official G-Sync Compatible screen, it still worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card when I had it in for testing. Read more in my AOC C24G1 review.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

£20 more than last week, but still the cheapest price around for this monitor, the AOC Agon AG273QX is currently my best gaming monitor pick for those after an excellent 1440p monitor. It has stunning colour accuracy, decent HDR and works equally well with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards alike. For more info, read our AOC AGON AG273QX review.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG278Q can currently be had for £40 off its usual price. While a 1920×1080 resolution on a 27in isn’t exactly ideal, this is still a great way to get a big gaming screen on the cheap.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

On the other hand, if you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF GAming VG32VQ. Another G-Sync Compatible screen that plays just as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as it does AMD ones, this monitor is currently £65 cheaper than normal.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

It’s more expensive than the Alienware AW2518H, but if you like your LEDs, then the Asus ROG Strix XG258Q is the gaming monitor for you. With LEDs in the stand and on the back of the screen, this is the king of rainbow-coloured 240Hz gaming screens. Plus, it’s another G-Sync Compatible screen, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

An older model of MSI’s Optix MAG272CQR, this monitor is currently on sale for a lot less than its £400 successor (and is £44 cheaper than last week to boot). The only difference is that this one has a 144Hz refresh rate instead of 165Hz – a bargain if you don’t mind the drop.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

A whopping 24% off at the moment, the 27in Samsung CHG70 is a great price at the moment. It comes with everything you could possibly want at this price – a 1440p resolution, a high 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. All for £140 less than normal.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

This 100Hz ultrawide G-Sync monitor is pretty expensive compared to its competition, but it does currently have over £200 knocked off its usual price, and you get a free three year warranty with it as well that would normally cost you £70. For more info, have a read of my Acer Predator Z35P review.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £900, the PG348Q isn’t as fast as the AOC above, but a saving of £100 is still a pretty good discount all the same. It also has an IPS panel for lovely, accurate colours and loads of LEDs in the stand on the back to really light up your room.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

If you’re after a slightly cheaper ultrawide display, this MSI model currently has £90 knocked off its normal price. It only has AMD Freesync support rather than Nvidia G-Sync support like the screens listed above, but you still get a 100Hz refresh rate and a 3440×1440 resolution. MSI’s panels tend to be very good, too, so there shouldn’t be any problems with its overall image quality either. Best gaming monitor deals (US): Best G-Sync monitor deals Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

With the Alienware AW2518H having gone up in price since last week, your next best bet for a 240Hz gaming monitor deal is the Asus ROG Swift PG258Q. Normally £560, this 1080p monitor has been reduced to $506 over at Best Buy and is currently a fraction cheaper than its Alienware rival. Plus, you can get 50% off a wireless Logitech keyboard and mouse combo when you buy it together with the monitor.

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you’re after a cheaper (and larger) 1440p screen, however, then MSI’s normally $430 MAG321CQR is a great pick. With a claimed 92% coverage of the HDR-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, this monitor should have excellent colour accuracy to make the most of its 144Hz refresh rate.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

None this week…

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.